Aerial Affinity offers unorthodox workout classes, bringing community together

Aerial Affinity's vision has been to bring community together through unorthodox fitness workout; instead, focusing on silks, aerial hoops, and pole dancing.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Those looking to scratch an item off their bucket list, or just try something new, Aerial Skill Classes might be just what they’re looking for.

Aerial Affinity started in 2016 with a vision to bring community together through fitness; but this is not one’s typical workout experience.

Aerial Affinity focuses on workouts that use silks, Aerial hoops, and pole dancing.

“I love its creative, artistic aspect,” said Aerial Affinity Co-Owner and Instructor Theresa Tebbe. “I love that I’m using my brain to figure out how to safely get in and out of poses, as much as I am my body, so it’s really a total body workout.”

The class on Sunday focused on intro level foundations where participants learned about building strength and mobility for apparatus exercises.

“So, it’s just a lot different than anything I’ve done before,” said Erin Timmers, an Aerial Affinity Intro. Level class participant. “It’s, you know, spinning upside down and climbing and still a really good workout, but just totally different than, like, a workout video. or lifting weights or something like that. "

The benefits of exercising with Aerial silks are that it increases flexibility, strengthens muscles, and relieves stress.

“It’s just really, really rewarding to see not just myself, but other students in the class,” said Tebbe. [We’re] really celebrating everybody’s wins throughout the hour, regardless of whether they’re at that level or not. They’ll turn and see somebody do something that they’ve been struggling with and they’re like, ‘Yeah! Good job!’ and that just makes me feel good about the community we’ve created.”

For those that may be looking for a new skill to take on, Aerial Affinity hosts eight to 12 classes, throughout the week.

To sign up for classes, visit the Aerial Affinity website.

