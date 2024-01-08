Your Photos
AG Ellison suing large dairy farm for millions in wage theft

FILE - The lawsuit, filed in Stearns County on Monday morning, alleges that a collective of dairy operations called “Evergreen” has failed to pay its workers for regular and overtime hours they were owed.(Quinn Gorham)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is taking a major dairy farm in the state to court over wage theft allegations.

The lawsuit, filed in Stearns County on Monday morning, alleges that a collective of dairy operations called “Evergreen” has failed to pay its workers for regular and overtime hours they were owed.

Ellison estimates at least $3 million dollars in total, was withheld from employees.

In addition to claims of wage theft, the Attorney General’s Office is accusing “Evergreen” of unlawfully deducting rent from paychecks for units that allegedly “fail to meet standards of habitability under Minnesota law.”

According to Ellison’s announcement of the suit, physical violence was used to quiet complaints among workers.

Evergreen’s owner is accused of grabbing an injured employee by the neck and threatening eviction from one of the company housing units if the injured employee did not return to work immediately.

The Attorney General is seeking restitution for employee wages on top of legal costs.

