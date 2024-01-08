BCHS event to provide guidance to care for those precious personal collections

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) – The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) wants the public to save their stuff!

In a release, BCHS has invited the public to “Saving your Stuff, how to care for art, heirlooms, and personal collections” on Thurs., Jan. 11.

The event aims to teach attendees about the “ten agents of deterioration,” and how folks can preserve and protect those precious, or valuable items.

Megan Narvey, Outreach Conservator at the Minnesota Historical Society, will be present to provide guidance to individuals and local history organizations on caring for collections big and small across the state of Minnesota.

The presentation will be held from 12 p.m.–1 p.m. at the Brown County Museum Annex.

While admission is free, reservations are required.

To make a reservation, or for more information about the event, BCHS can be reached through email, or by calling 507-233-2616.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.