Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
Bandwagon Show
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Buck McNeely, host of popular outdoor show, dies

Buck McNeely died in his sleep, his son Max said. Buck McNeely was the host of "The...
Buck McNeely died in his sleep, his son Max said. Buck McNeely was the host of "The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely," a popular outdoor show.(Courtesy of family)
By Amber Ruch and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - The host of popular outdoor TV show “The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely” has died, his son announced on Facebook.

In the post on The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely Facebook page, Max McNeely said he was told on Sunday that his father Buck died in his sleep.

“Even though Buck is gone, the show will go on as I have been preparing for this my whole life,” Max McNeely said in the post.

Buck McNeely started the show as a college project at Southeast Missouri State University, his son said.

The show was launched in 1985. It grew and aired on more than 550 TV stations globally, becoming the largest syndicated outdoors show in the world, Max McNeely said.

The TV series is described as “exciting adventures shot on location, internationally and domestically” with celebrity guests that also draw attention to conservation issues.

Buck McNeely was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in 1960, according to his biography. Because his father served in the U.S. Air Force, he moved a lot as a child, going to Texas, The Philippines, Washington D.C. and California by the time he was in first grade.

He learned to enjoy the outdoors in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and San Joaquin Valley of California.

Buck McNeely leaves behind a wife and two sons.

Copyright 2024 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene...
Emergency crews respond to workplace fatality in North Mankato
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60

Latest News

Cardinals’ linebacker Jesse Luketa surprised the Phillips family with tickets to the team’s...
Arizona Cardinals player returns kindness to family who gave him a ride to a game after flat tire
Tips to help you financially plan in the new year
Tips to help you financially plan in the new year
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ is coming to Broadway
Tips to help you financially plan in the new year
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue...
Biden denounces white supremacy in speech at church where Black worshippers were killed