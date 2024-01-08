Your Photos
City of New Ulm issues Snow Plow Advisory

A release from New Ulm's Street Dept. says the City will be doing a full plow of the city streets, beginning at 4 a.m.
By Hal Senal
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The snowplows will be out and about in the City of New Ulm on Tuesday.

A release from New Ulm’s Street Dept. says the city will be doing a full plow of the city streets, beginning at 4 a.m.

The city will be plowing curb to curb, except for the Downtown area.

Drivers are cautioned to keep their cars off the streets, to allow snowplow drivers room to work.

