FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter weather alerts in effect as first measurable snowfall of the season arrives

The first measurable snowfall of the season has moved into the area early Monday morning and will drop snow throughout the day and into Tuesday morning. Snow will be more scattered throughout the first half of the day today before becoming more widespread by the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s with a light breeze up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Snow will fall on and off throughout the morning hours and into tonight leading to snow covered roads (which will likely be slick) and reduced visibility at times. Snow accumulations by Monday night will range between 1 and 3 inches for Mankato, closer to 3-5 inches possible for areas west of Mankato. Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

Snow showers will continue into Tuesday morning before fizzling out through the late morning and early afternoon hours. We will continue to see areas of reduced visibility and snow on the roads through Tuesday morning and afternoon. Once the snow showers fizzle out, we should see about 2 to 4 inches around the Mankato area with up to 4 to 7 inches for areas west of Mankato to the SD/MN border. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s through the afternoon hours with flurry chances possible despite snow showers wrapping up. Cloudy skies with possible flurries will continue through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low-teens by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off with cloudy skies and a flurry or two possible before more snow showers return late Wednesday afternoon/evening. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-20s through the afternoon hours. We are tracking another round of snow showers for late Wednesday evening into the overnight hours as temperatures dip to around 10 degrees by Thursday morning.

We may start Thursday with some early morning snow lingering in the area before we get a break from snow through the majority of the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid-teens through the afternoon hours as winds reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Snow showers are once again projected to return to the area late Thursday night as temperatures dip into the single digits by Friday morning. Snow showers are projected to continue on and off into Friday.

Friday will remain cloudy with on and off snow showers projected to continue across the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-teens across the area through the afternoon hours with winds increasing up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times. This means we will likely deal with blowing snow, reduced visibility, and hazardous driving conditions. We will also be dealing with very cold to potentially dangerously cold wind chill values through the day and night as winds are projected to remain strong overnight. Temperatures are expected to fall into the single digits and below zero by Saturday morning (without the wind chill).

Snow showers are projected to linger throughout Saturday morning before fizzling out of the area. Temperatures will be much colder with highs topping out in the single digits as wind continue to reach up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times. This once again means we could deal with areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility, due to winds picking up snow from the ground and blowing it around. With the strong winds, we will likely be dealing with dangerously cold wind chill values well below zero through the day and night as temperatures dip below zero (without the wind chill) by Sunday morning.

Frigid temperatures will continue through the start of next week with highs hovering in the single digits (without the wind chill). With the wind chill, temperatures will be well below zero as winds are projected to range between 10 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph. As of right now, we are not watching any snow chances in the early half of next week despite rather cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will dip below zero (without the wind chill) by the following morning.

