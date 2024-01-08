Your Photos
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm will impact travel through Tuesday morning

2-3″ in the Mankato area, 6-10″+ across SW MN and NW IA
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A powerful winter storm system moving across the central US will continue to bring snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa from now through Tuesday morning. While the Mankato/North Mankato area will get around 2 to 3 inches of snow, amounts will be much heavier to the south and west. A winter storm warning is in effect for locations along and west of US Highway 71 (Redwood Falls, Windom, Jackson to Spencer, Iowa) for snowfall amounts of 6 to 10+ inches. Snow will continue through this afternoon with a second round of heavier snow falling across much of southern Minnesota, including the Mankato area, tonight. Snow will continue through Tuesday morning with snow ending and conditions gradually improving Tuesday afternoon. The wind will pick up a bit on Tuesday, which will create areas of blowing snow. The strongest wind will be across far southwestern Minnesota in the Buffalo Ridge area. Gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible there and that could create considerable blowing snow Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

After this system exits, we will get a brief break before our next system moves in Wednesday afternoon. This one will bring areas of light snow from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts will be relatively light - around an inch or two - with snow ending sometime Thursday morning.

We are watching the potential for yet another system that is expected to move across the central US late this week into the upcoming weekend. This one actually has a lot of similarities to the system we’re dealing with right now. Snow will likely develop on Friday and continue Friday night into Saturday. Although it’s still early for specifics, this system could result in another measurable snowfall for parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Stay tuned, we will be watching this one closely.

After all that, the cold we have been anticipating will finally arrive. By late this weekend into early next week, a bitterly cold Arctic air mass will push low temperatures below zero and drop daytime highs into the single digits. This will be our thermometers’ first trip below zero this winter season. There’s still time to get online and order a new set of long johns, but you better hurry. The cold is definitely coming.

