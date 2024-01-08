Kasson man sentenced to 21 years for shooting death

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – A Kasson man learned his fate in court Monday after fatally shooting a man in May 2022.

A judge sentenced William Shillingford, 33, to 261 months in prison, which is more than 21 years. Shillingford previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with intent for the shooting death of John Colbert in Byron 2022.

He will serve his time at St. Cloud Correctional Facility.

