Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
Bandwagon Show
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Kasson man sentenced to 21 years for shooting death

William Shillingford Mugshot
William Shillingford Mugshot(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – A Kasson man learned his fate in court Monday after fatally shooting a man in May 2022.

A judge sentenced William Shillingford, 33, to 261 months in prison, which is more than 21 years. Shillingford previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with intent for the shooting death of John Colbert in Byron 2022.

He will serve his time at St. Cloud Correctional Facility.

Previous Coverage
New details in Byron deadly shooting, identity of victim released

One man is in custody facing a murder charge following the shooting death of a Kalmar Township man.

Kasson man pleads guilty to 2022 murder

William Shillingford, 33, of Kasson, has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder with intent.

Copyright 2024 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene...
Emergency crews respond to workplace fatality in North Mankato
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 Recording
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
The parents of 17-year-old Dylan Butler, who shot multiple people and killed a sixth-grade...
Parents of Perry school shooter release statement
KEYC Weather
FIRST ALERT: Snow will continue through Tuesday morning
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ is coming to Broadway