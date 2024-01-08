Local youth hockey associations hold fifth annual Hockey Day

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Hockey Association (NUHA) and Sleepy Eye Youth Hockey Association put on a full-day event, showcasing all hockey players in the community.

With hockey being a very popular sport, players from all over the community got to celebrate on Saturday, with the fifth annual Hockey Day, which was full of fun and excitement for everyone involved.

“From a from a community standpoint, what makes hockey day so special is because it’s a place where you can come and see multiple games in a single day,” said NUHA Vice President Justin Remus.

In previous years, the association has seen 2500 people in attendance for hockey day. This year, they have experienced more people than ever, with 3,004 people in attendance.

“[It’s a] very special event,” explained SQA Coach Mike Peterson. “It’s actually something I started five years ago for our association, so it continues to grow every year and it’s a great asset to our community and to all the hockey fans.”

Something new that the association added to hockey day is an apparel shop filled with New Ulm and Sleepy Eye Eagles gear.

“It’s not all about winning; it’s about having fun,” said Drayke Thorson, a New Ulm/Sleepy Eye Eagles player. “Having fun with everybody, like, by your side, and all your teammates.”

Overall, community members got to experience a full day of games along with a silent auction and food. There were also sponsors that contributed to this event from all over the community.

“I’ve learned how to play every position and I really enjoy all my teammates,” said Elijah Lovig, a New Ulm/Sleepy Eye Eagles player. “They’re all really good, and I just think it makes me better.”

The goal for the New Ulm and Sleepy Eye youth Hockey Association is to keep hockey cost-effective and inclusive.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.