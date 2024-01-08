Minnesota DNR on a search to fill 200 paid intern positions

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is in search of 200 students for a paid summer internship position.

The DNR said the paid internships were aimed at students with a strong passion for natural resource and are interested in pursing careers in the field.

Some of the internship opportunities in Minnesota include subjects like fisheries, forestry, park operations, watercraft inspections, communications and more.

According to the DNR, the average work week for interns would be about 20-40 hours per week, with a competitive wage of $19 per hour.

For internship consideration, those interested are required to fulfill an academic requirement or receive an ag academic credit.

For more information on the paid DNR internships and how to apply, click here.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.