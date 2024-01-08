Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota DNR on a search to fill 200 paid intern positions

FILE - The Minnesota DNR is in search of 200 students with a strong passion for natural...
FILE - The Minnesota DNR is in search of 200 students with a strong passion for natural resources and are interested in pursuing careers in the field. for a paid summer internship position.(kttc)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is in search of 200 students for a paid summer internship position.

The DNR said the paid internships were aimed at students with a strong passion for natural resource and are interested in pursing careers in the field.

Some of the internship opportunities in Minnesota include subjects like fisheries, forestry, park operations, watercraft inspections, communications and more.

According to the DNR, the average work week for interns would be about 20-40 hours per week, with a competitive wage of $19 per hour.

For internship consideration, those interested are required to fulfill an academic requirement or receive an ag academic credit.

For more information on the paid DNR internships and how to apply, click here.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene...
Emergency crews respond to workplace fatality in North Mankato
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60

Latest News

According to a release from GasBuddy, Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.9...
Minnesota gas prices down 32.8 cents from last month
First alert weather days have been issued for Monday, Tuesday as we are looking at...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-8-2024
Emily Merz's Sunday Forecast 1/7/24
Emily Merz's Sunday Forecast 1/7/24
Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 1/6/24
Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 1/6/24