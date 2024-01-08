Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota gas prices down 32.8 cents from last month

According to a release from GasBuddy, Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.9...
According to a release from GasBuddy, Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week and averaged 2.81 cents per gallon on Monday.(MGN)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gas prices continue to fall in Minnesota.

According to a release from GasBuddy, Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week and averaged 2.81 cents per gallon on Monday.

Prices in Minnesota are 14.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 32.8 cents per gallon lower than it was a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.90 per gallon.

GasBuddy surveyed 2,856 stations in Minnesota, and according to its price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $2.38 on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.99.

For more information, visit GasBuddy

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene...
Emergency crews respond to workplace fatality in North Mankato
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
First alert weather days have been issued for Monday, Tuesday as we are looking at...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-8-2024
Emily Merz's Sunday Forecast 1/7/24
Emily Merz's Sunday Forecast 1/7/24
Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 1/6/24
Emily Merz's Saturday Forecast 1/6/24