Minnesota gas prices down 32.8 cents from last month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gas prices continue to fall in Minnesota.

According to a release from GasBuddy, Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week and averaged 2.81 cents per gallon on Monday.

Prices in Minnesota are 14.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 32.8 cents per gallon lower than it was a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.90 per gallon.

GasBuddy surveyed 2,856 stations in Minnesota, and according to its price reports, the cheapest station in Minnesota was priced at $2.38 on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.99.

