Must-reads for 2024

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Looking to read more in the new year but don’t know where to start? Hallie Uhrich is in with the North Mankato Taylor Library to talk about some must-read books for this year.

The library also has a reading program called “Winter Book Binge Bundle.” For more information, you can check it out on their website or pick a packet up in person.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.