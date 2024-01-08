Your Photos
Parents of Perry school shooter release statement

The parents of 17-year-old Dylan Butler, who shot multiple people and killed a sixth-grade student at Perry’s high school on Thursday, have released a statement in the aftermath of the tragedy.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERRY, Iowa (KCCI) - The parents of 17-year-old Dylan Butler, who shot multiple people and killed a sixth-grade student at Perry’s high school on Thursday, have released a statement in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Authorities say Dylan Butler had a pump-action shotgun and a small-caliber handgun when he shot and killed 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff before classes started on January 4th.

Butler wounded seven others, including four students and three staffers, before killing himself.

Now, Butler’s parents have released a statement expressing their grief and sorrow during this difficult time.

You can read their full statement below:

As the minutes and hours have passed since the horrors our son Dylan inflicted on the victims, the Perry School and the community, we have been trying to make sense out of the senseless. We are simply devastated and our grief for the deceased, his family, the wounded and their families is immeasurable.

When we dropped off our son for school on January 4th, we had no inkling he intended the horrible violence he was about to inflict. On the way to school Dylan had been discussing with us of future plans and it felt like he was ready to get back to school after Christmas vacation and the start of a new semester. Dylan’s sister, our daughter, was in the school at the time of the shooting. We simply do not understand how this could happen and why Dylan chose to do what he did.

Perry is our home and beloved community. We would never wish the harm and pain that Dylan’s actions caused on anyone and we could not have imagined that Dylan would carry out such a heinous act. Our family has to mourn and bury our son, and live with this terrible legacy.

We cannot repay the grace we have been shown in public and private. We are helping authorities and will continue to help to provide answers to the question of why our son committed this senseless crime. Through God’s grace we hope the answers can be found and that those answers will prevent other young people from harming others.

At this time, our family will have no further comment.

From Jack and Erin Butler

Copyright 2024 KCRG. All rights reserved.

