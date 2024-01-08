Red Cross declares ‘Emergency’ blood shortage

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Red Cross Minnesota is sounding the alarm on a nationwide blood shortage during National Blood Donor Month.

The organization has declared an “emergency” related to the low inventory of available blood for those in need.

According to Red Cross, the amount of donors in the US has fallen by 40% over the last 20 years.

Due to the shortage, the nonprofit says it has had to limit distributions of Type O blood, the most universally accepted blood type.

A number of blood drives are happening in Southern Minnesota in the coming weeks, for those wanting to help close the shortage gap.

For a full list of upcoming donation events, visit the Red Cross Minnesota website.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.