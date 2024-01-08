Sibley County authorities respond to vehicle crashing into a house

GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) - Sibley County authorities respond to 911 call, Monday morning.

According to a release from the Sibley Co. Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:22 a.m., the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a vehicle striking a house in the City of Winthrop.

Joshua Ryan Fritz, 38, of Winthrop, was allegedly driving his 2001 red Ford F-150 west on 4th Street, when his vehicle veered off the road, striking a house, causing severe damage to both the house and Fritz’s vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported to New Ulm ER for an evaluation and treatment of injuries.

The extent of the injuries of both driver and passenger are currently unknown, at this time.

Winthrop Fire/Rescue and the Winthrop Ambulance was also on hand to assist the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, along with the MN State Patrol.

