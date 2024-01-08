Your Photos
Sibley County authorities respond to vehicle crashing into a house

According to a release from the Sibley Co. Sheriff’s Office, on Monday morning., Joshua Ryan...
According to a release from the Sibley Co. Sheriff’s Office, on Monday morning., Joshua Ryan Fritz, 38, of Winthrop, was allegedly driving his 2001 red Ford F-150 west on 4th Street, when his vehicle veered off the road, striking a house, causing severe damage to both the house and Fritz’s vehicle. (Source: Sibley County Sheriff's Office)(Sibley County Sheriff's Office)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) - Sibley County authorities respond to 911 call, Monday morning.

According to a release from the Sibley Co. Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:22 a.m., the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a vehicle striking a house in the City of Winthrop.

Joshua Ryan Fritz, 38, of Winthrop, was allegedly driving his 2001 red Ford F-150 west on 4th Street, when his vehicle veered off the road, striking a house, causing severe damage to both the house and Fritz’s vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported to New Ulm ER for an evaluation and treatment of injuries.

The extent of the injuries of both driver and passenger are currently unknown, at this time.

Winthrop Fire/Rescue and the Winthrop Ambulance was also on hand to assist the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, along with the MN State Patrol.

