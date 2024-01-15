Women in Ag Conference to be held next month in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - A conference geared toward women interested in all things Ag is coming up, next month.

The conference will be held in St. Cloud on Feb. 6, at the St. Cloud Holiday Inn., hosted by the U of M Women in Ag Network, in partnership with the Minnesota Farm Service Agency.

The conference’s theme, “Planting Possibilities: Shaping the Future of Farming,” aims to provide constructive discussions and unique presentations aimed specifically toward farmers on the monumental role of planning, which is considered a cornerstone of most farm businesses.

