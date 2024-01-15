Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
Bandwagon Show
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Women in Ag Conference to be held next month in St. Cloud

“Planting Possibilities: Shaping the Future of Farming,” aims to provide constructive...
“Planting Possibilities: Shaping the Future of Farming,” aims to provide constructive discussions and unique presentations aimed specifically toward farmers on the monumental role of planning, which is considered a cornerstone of most farm businesses.(U of M Extension)
By Hal Senal
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - A conference geared toward women interested in all things Ag is coming up, next month.

The conference will be held in St. Cloud on Feb. 6, at the St. Cloud Holiday Inn., hosted by the U of M Women in Ag Network, in partnership with the Minnesota Farm Service Agency.

The conference’s theme, “Planting Possibilities: Shaping the Future of Farming,” aims to provide constructive discussions and unique presentations aimed specifically toward farmers on the monumental role of planning, which is considered a cornerstone of most farm businesses.

For more information and to register, follow this link.

For more news from U of M Extension, visit its website, or contact Extension Communications.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2024 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 57-year-old Jesus M. Lara-Mena of St. Peter was pronounced dead at the scene...
Emergency crews respond to workplace fatality in North Mankato
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
Patient dies following attack by another patient at state mental health facility in St. Peter
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
Minnesota State Patrol issued over 800 citations for the hand’s free law in first 20 days
Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60

Latest News

The BCHS event aims to teach attendees about the “ten agents of deterioration,” and how folks...
BCHS event to provide guidance to care for those precious personal collections
Aerial Affinity started in 2016 with a vision to bring community together through fitness; but...
Aerial Affinity offers unorthodox workout classes, bringing community together
FILE - The Minnesota DNR is in search of 200 students with a strong passion for natural...
Minnesota DNR on a search to fill 200 paid intern positions
According to a release from GasBuddy, Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.9...
Minnesota gas prices down 32.8 cents from last month