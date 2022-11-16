KEYC News Now is proud to once again be working to collect donations for the 2022 Toys for Tots campaign.

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted. You may also make a financial contribution online.



You can drop off all donations at any of the places listed below:

Eagle Lake Cornerstone State Bank 550 Parkway Av.

Janesville JWP Public School 110 E. 3rd St

Lake Crystal Lake Crystal School 607 Knight Ln

LeCenter American Legion Post 108, 97 South Park Ave



LeSueur LeSueur Library, 118 Ferry Street

Kasota Waletich Corp 353 E. Industrial St

Madison Lake Cornerstone State Bank 500 Main St.

Mankato Ag Management Solutions 1020 innovation lane

Mankato Anytime Fitness 1400 Madison Ave #710

Mankato AR Fitness for Women 2124 Hoffman Rd

Mankato Auto Body Specialties 1302 1st Ave

Mankato Becky's Floral 719 S Front St.

Mankato Bio-Life 35 Teton Ln.

Mankato CCF Bank 180 St. Andrews Dr

Mankato Community Bank 300 St. Andrews Dr.

Mankato Courtyard Mankato Hotel 901 Raintree Rd



Mankato C&S Supply, 1951 N. Riverfront Drive

Mankato Davis Comfort Systems 20765 Foley Rd.

Mankato Diversity Equity & Inclusion 269 Centennial Student Union

Mankato Edward Jones 1400 S. Riverfront Dr. Ste 100

Mankato E. I. Microcircuits 1651 Pohl Rd

Mankato Lager Chrysler World 307 Raintree Rd

Mankato Liv-Aveda 1839 Adams St.

Mankato Livea Weight Control Ce 1351 Madison Ave Ste 119

Mankato Mankato Ford 1935 Madison Ave

Mankato Menards 1771 Premier Dr

Mankato Minnesota Elevator 19336 607th Ave

Mankato Mom & Pop's 629 N Riverfront Dr

Mankato New Perspective Sr Living 100 Dublin Rd.

Mankato Pioneer Bank 320 Stadium rd Ste 100

Mankato Pub 500 500 S. Front St.

Mankato Scheels 1850 Adams St. Ste. 6

Mankato Southern Minnesota Orthodontics 1545 Adams St

Mankato The Pillars of Mankato 3125 Prairie Rose Dr

Mankato Morson-Ario-Strand VFW post 950 1900 N Riverfront Dr

Mankato Western Specialized Inc 111 Summit Ave

Mankato Workspace On 3 100 Warren St. Ste. 300

N Mankato Alpha Media, 1807 Lee Blvd.

N Mankato American Legion Post 518 256 Belgrade Ave

N Mankato Austins Auto Repair, 1620 Commerce Drive

N Mankato Bridges Community School 320 Garfield Ave

N Mankato Key City Insurance Agency 334 Belgrade Ave



N Mankato Active PT and Sports 1681 Commerce Dr.

N Mankato Arnolds Implement 1715 Howard Dr.

N Mankato Frandsen Bank & Trust 245 Belgrade Ave

N Mankato Navitor 1650 Tower Blvd.

N Mankato ZF Off-Highway solution 1911 Lee Boulevard

New Prague Health Source Chiro 314 East Main St # 2

Nicollet ROE Defense 304 Pine ST

Nicollet Zins Implement 20 Pine St.

St Peter Healing Harvest 1123 S Minnesota Ave

St Peter Poshinate Kiddos 305 S Minnesota Ave 105

St. Clair St. Clair Public School 121 Main St. W.

St. Peter Alumacraft Boat Co 315 W. St. Julien St

St. Peter Lager Chrysler World 910 Old Minnesota Ave

St. Peter Thrivent, 300 South Minnesota Ave

Waseca Auto Value 707 S. State St



Waseca Keen Bank, 101 N. State Street

Waseca Minnesota Valley Action 108 10th Ave SE

KEYC News Now is a proud partner of the Toys for Tots program. You can learn more by visiting their website.

Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity is the fund raising, funding and support organization for the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation was created at the behest of the U. S. Marine Corps and provides support in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commander, Marine Forces Reserve, who directs the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation has supported Toys for Tots since 1991.