KEYC News Now is proud to once again be working to collect donations for the 2022 Toys for Tots campaign.

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted. You may also make a financial contribution online.


You can drop off all donations at any of the places listed below:

 

CITY                    BUSINESS     

Eagle Lake           Cornerstone State Bank      550 Parkway Av.        

Janesville             JWP Public School      110 E. 3rd St           

Lake Crystal        Lake Crystal School      607 Knight Ln

LeCenter             American Legion Post 108, 97 South Park Ave

LeSueur               LeSueur Library, 118 Ferry Street

Kasota                Waletich Corp    353 E. Industrial St          

Madison Lake    Cornerstone State Bank      500 Main St.

Mankato              Ag Management Solutions           1020 innovation lane     

Mankato              Anytime Fitness       1400 Madison Ave    #710

Mankato              AR Fitness for Women   2124 Hoffman Rd            

Mankato              Auto Body Specialties     1302 1st Ave     

Mankato              Becky's Floral     719 S Front St.  

Mankato             Bio-Life       35 Teton Ln.

Mankato              CCF Bank             180 St. Andrews Dr         

Mankato              Community Bank              300 St. Andrews Dr.       

Mankato              Courtyard Mankato Hotel             901 Raintree Rd

Mankato              C&S Supply, 1951 N. Riverfront Drive

Mankato              Davis Comfort Systems  20765 Foley Rd.

Mankato              Diversity Equity & Inclusion         269 Centennial Student Union

Mankato              Edward Jones    1400 S. Riverfront Dr.     Ste 100

Mankato             E. I. Microcircuits     1651 Pohl Rd

Mankato              Lager Chrysler World      307 Raintree Rd

Mankato             Liv-Aveda        1839 Adams St.

Mankato              Livea Weight Control Ce 1351 Madison Ave           Ste 119

Mankato              Mankato  Ford   1935 Madison Ave          

Mankato              Menards              1771 Premier Dr

Mankato              Minnesota Elevator         19336 607th Ave             

Mankato              Mom & Pop's     629 N Riverfront Dr       

Mankato              New Perspective Sr Living             100 Dublin Rd.  

Mankato              Pioneer Bank     320 Stadium rd  Ste 100

Mankato              Pub 500                500 S. Front St. 

Mankato              Scheels                 1850 Adams St. Ste. 6

Mankato              Southern Minnesota Orthodontics           1545 Adams St 

Mankato              The Pillars of Mankato   3125 Prairie Rose Dr      

Mankato              Morson-Ario-Strand VFW post 950      1900 N Riverfront Dr

Mankato              Western Specialized Inc       111 Summit Ave       

Mankato              Workspace On 3               100 Warren St.  Ste. 300

N Mankato         Alpha Media, 1807 Lee Blvd.

N Mankato          American Legion Post 518    256 Belgrade Ave

N Mankato         Austins Auto Repair, 1620 Commerce Drive

N Mankato         Bridges Community School          320 Garfield Ave             

N Mankato         Key City Insurance Agency           334 Belgrade Ave            

N Mankato         Active PT and Sports 1681 Commerce Dr.       

N Mankato         Arnolds Implement 1715 Howard Dr.             

N Mankato         Frandsen Bank & Trust 245 Belgrade Ave

N Mankato        Navitor 1650 Tower Blvd.

N Mankato         ZF Off-Highway solution 1911 Lee Boulevard 

New Prague       Health Source Chiro        314 East Main St               # 2

Nicollet                ROE Defense     304 Pine ST        

Nicollet                 Zins Implement 20 Pine St.          

St Peter                Healing Harvest       1123 S Minnesota Ave           

St Peter                Poshinate Kiddos             305 S Minnesota Ave     105

St. Clair               St. Clair Public School      121 Main St. W.

St. Peter              Alumacraft Boat Co         315 W. St. Julien St         

St. Peter              Lager Chrysler World      910 Old Minnesota Ave

St. Peter              Thrivent, 300 South Minnesota Ave

Waseca                Auto Value          707 S. State St  

Waseca                Keen Bank, 101 N. State Street

Waseca                Minnesota Valley Action          108 10th Ave SE   

 

KEYC News Now is a proud partner of the Toys for Tots program. You can learn more by visiting their website.

Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity is the fund raising, funding and support organization for the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation was created at the behest of the U. S. Marine Corps and provides support in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commander, Marine Forces Reserve, who directs the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation has supported Toys for Tots since 1991.

 