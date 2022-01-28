Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Looking for work? Many of our leading companies are searching for reliable and driven people like you. And their need is urgent. Positions range from entry-level to the executive suite, from skilled labor to professional services, with opportunities in a variety of industries – manufacturing, health care, education, financial services, sales, trucking, food services, among others.

We’re making your job search easier by connecting you to multiple employers in one place. Click on the company logos for links to current openings – and apply today! Whether you’re unemployed because of the pandemic or you’re seeking advancement or a new career path, start your journey here!

Want your business featured here? Contact Brianna Gronholz at Brianna.gronholz@keyc.com

Blessing Health System
Blessing Health System
SIU School of Medicine
SIU School of Medicine
Spartan Light Metal Products
Spartan Light Metal Products
Spartan Light Metal Products LMP
Spartan Light Metal Products
Criag Industries
Craig Industries
Knapheide
Knapheide
Doyle Manufacturing
Doyle Manufacturing
Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy
Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy
Good Samaritan Home
Good Samaritan Home
Watlow
Watlow
McDonough District Hospital
McDonough District Hospital
Quincy Medical Group
Quincy Medical Group
Dot Foods
Dot Foods
NTN Bower
NTN Bower Logo
Transitions of Western Illinois
Transitions of Western Illinois
Clarity Healthcare
Clarity Healthcare
General Mills
General Mills
Refreshment Services Pepsi
Refreshment Services Pepsi
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army in the Midwest
Phibro
Phibro logo
Arts Quincy
Arts Quincy
Tangerine Bowl
Tangerine Bowl
Douglass Community Services
Douglass Community Services logo
WGEM
WGEM logo