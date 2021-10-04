RevitaLash Cosmetics Continues Ongoing Support for Breast Cancer Awareness Initiatives with 2021 Pink Program

VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneers in the lash and brow category, RevitaLash Cosmetics continues their ongoing support and dedication to breast cancer awareness with their annual Pink Program that kicks off August 1st, 2021 through October 31st, 2021. For each and every RevitaLash® Advanced (3.5mL/2.0mL) and RevitaBrow® Advanced (3.0mL) purchased during the Pink Sleeve Event, within the noted timeframe, RevitaLash Cosmetics will donate $2 to breast cancer charities around the world, up to a maximum of $140,000.

RevitaLash Cosmetics founder and CEO, Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D., continues to carry on the legacy and memory of his wife, Gayle Brinkenhoff, who was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer at 32. In honor of Gayle, RevitaLash Cosmetics is dedicated to the ongoing support of breast cancer research and education, year-round, as part of the company's heritage and DNA.

"We are proud of our continued commitment to not only support breast cancer charities, but also to the ongoing research and education surrounding this disease and the cause," said RevitaLash Cosmetics President & Global CMO, Lori Jacobus. "As the backbone and guiding mission of our organization, we are thrilled to expand our efforts, and together with our global partners, make an impact and a difference in hopes of helping those effected by and suffering from breast cancer."

In addition to their breast cancer research charity donations, RevitaLash Cosmetics will be executing their 6th annual One4One Campaign. With the purchase of a RevitaLash Advanced (3.5mL/2.0mL) and/or RevitaBrow Advanced (3.0mL) on Revitalash.com during the Pink Sleeve Event, the brand will donate a RevitaBrow Advanced (3.0mL) to The City of Hope's Positive Image Center, up to 2,000 units.

To round out RevitaLash Cosmetics' philanthropic efforts, the brand will be offering their International Greater Giving Program for the third year in a row, expanding to 15 countries. As part of this global initiative, each of the participating countries will set a personal donation goal to work towards, and once hit, RevitaLash Cosmetics will assist them in donating to the breast cancer organization of their choice.

RevitaLash Advanced (3.5mL/2.0mL) retails for $150/$98 USD and RevitaBrow Advanced (3.0mL) retails for $110 USD. RevitaLash Cosmetics products are available in select spas, salons and specialty retailers and online at Revitalash.com.

RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70 countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information: www.revitalash.com. [RevitaLash Advanced is not available in California]

