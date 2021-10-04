StorageMart Acquires Two New Facilities in the UK The family-operated storage company based in Columbia, Missouri expands footprint with two new locations in the United Kingdom

COLUMBIA, Mo., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent acquisition of two former CityStore properties in Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire and Dunstable in Bedfordshire, StorageMart extends its influence in the competitive UK market.

StorageMart self storage in Aylesbury, UK

The new UK locations are two of many in a series of acquisitions, joining recent US closings in Indiana, Iowa, and Maryland. With more acquisitions either planned or in-the-works, the company is positioned to sustain its momentum leading into 2022.

"These locations fit very nicely into our existing portfolio of assets and our Greater London strategy. We have had a banner year for performance of our existing UK portfolio, and expansion of our UK footprint makes a lot of sense for us at this time as a result." Alex Burnam, Director of Acquisitions.

The new stores are located on Blackburn Road in Dunstable and Smeaton Close in Aylesbury. Both are gated facilities in suburban areas and offer indoor units in a variety of sizes, as well as outdoor yearlong and seasonal car storage. Upgrades to the property will include powerful, efficient LED lighting and enhancements to on-site security features such as 24-hour video surveillance and electronic gating.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units, and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self storage company in the world, and is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. In recent years, the company donated more than half a million dollars to charities, in addition to donating storage space to charitable organizations throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

