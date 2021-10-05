Healthcare Leaders Gather to Address World's Most Widespread Public Health Crisis: Loneliness and Isolation

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13th, the Foundation for Social Connection , a non-profit dedicated to ensuring the development of evidence-based solutions for a socially engaged society, and Social Health Labs , a social impact organization founded to facilitate innovation in the social health space, will host Connect+Healthcare , the fifth in a unique series of interactive events focused on addressing social isolation and loneliness.

"The health implications of loneliness are comparable to obesity and smoking," said Edward Garcia, Founder and Executive Director, Foundation for Social Connection. "With some two-thirds of the U.S. population affected, it's no surprise that associated care costs Medicare $6.7 billion annually."

This event will explore how to address the loneliness epidemic and promote social health among patients. Participants will learn about the latest research, innovation, and recommendations from experts in the space. More specifically, panelists will discuss the role of the healthcare industry in solving the loneliness epidemic, explore how healthcare professionals can identify and treat social isolation, and provide insights on the effectiveness of innovative practices – for example, "social prescribing" – being used around the globe to promote social health. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in the discussion, ask questions, and share their experiences.

"Loneliness and social isolation are one of the most urgent public health crises of our time," said Kasley Killam, Founder, Social Health Labs. "To mobilize the social change necessary to effectively respond, we have to engage stakeholders from across the healthcare continuum."

Connect+Healthcare will take place on October 13th at 12pm EDT and will feature:

Carla Perissinotto , MD, MHS: Associate Chief for Geriatrics Clinical Programs at UCSF, a leading researcher on solutions for social isolation and loneliness among older adults.

Lisbeth Briones-Roberts , MS: Chief Togetherness Officer at SCAN Health Plan, where she develops and scales programs that address social isolation and loneliness among patients.

Sarah DeSilvey , DNP, FNP: Rural family nurse practitioner and Director of Clinical Informatics at The Gravity Project, a national initiative to implement social prescribing in healthcare settings.

Upcoming events in the Connect+Conversations series will focus on the role of technology, government, and local efforts in strengthening social health. Recordings and summaries of previous sessions are available here .

Learn more and register here .

The Foundation for Social Connection 's (F4SC) vision is for all Americans to have the opportunities and evidence-based support necessary to be socially engaged in society. F4SC engages in education, increases public awareness, promotes innovative research, and spurs the development and implementation of evidence-based models that address social isolation/loneliness and social connection.

Social Health Labs envisions a society where loneliness is the exception and social health is the norm. By collaborating with cross-sector partners on local, state, national, and global initiatives, Social Health Labs aims to improve well-being through connection and community.

Connect+Conversations explores how to address the loneliness epidemic and promote social health by convening researchers, community leaders, and anyone committed to a more connected society. It is led by the Foundation for Social Connection and Social Health Labs with support from Commit to Connect , a national initiative of the US Department of Health & Human Services Administration for Community Living and AARP Foundation.

