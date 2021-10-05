Libra Max Submits Testimony To US Senate Judiciary Subcommittee On The Constitution Regarding Toxic Guardianships As Part Of Free Peter Max Campaign

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Libra Max announced today that she has submitted written testimony to members of the US Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution regarding their recent hearing on toxic conservatorships and guardianships and the need for reform. The submission comes as the friends and family of world-renowned artist Peter Max have launched a campaign to get him freed from a predatory guardianship.

The full content of her submitted testimony can be found at the Free Peter Max campaign website linked here. More information about the campaign and an open letter that supporters can sign can be found at www.FreePeterMax.com.

