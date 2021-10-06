Clark Atlanta University Beats Top MBA Programs to Win First Place and $25K in Scholarships During National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) Competition

Clark Atlanta University Beats Top MBA Programs to Win First Place and $25K in Scholarships During National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) Competition CAU students win case study competition at the NBMBAA competiton in Chicago, IL

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, September 17, 2021 students from the Clark Atlanta University MBA program won first place in a highly competitive business case competition held at the National Black MBA Association Conference held in Chicago, IL.

Clark Atlanta University's first place team members were; Christine Fasuyi, Rasheeda Muhammed, and Shannon Smith. The students won top honors to include $25,000 in scholarhisps over Georgia Tech who placed second and the University of Michigan scholars who placed third.

Clark Atlanta University MBA students in the preliminary round, beat Alabama A&M, Auburn University, Morgan State University, the University of Alabama, and the University of Texas at Austin to advance to the finals.

In the final round, CAU bested teams from Baylor University, Georgia Tech University, Penn State University, the University of Miami, the University of Rochester, and the University of Michigan.

The National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) holds one of the most competitive and prestigious MBA case competitions in the country where minority students compete to solve a challenging business case. Every year students compete for $50,000 in scholarships in the competition that is sponsored by Stellantis (previously Chrysler/Fiat).



This year, 33 top MBA programs competed in the competition including; Georgetown, Ohio State University, Georgia State University, Michigan State University, and New York University (NYU Stern), just to name a few. Please see the list below for all of the universities that competed in this year's competition.



List of Competing Teams

Alabama A&M University Ohio State University Auburn University Penn State University Clark Atlanta University Rutgers University College of William & Mary Southern University Baylor University Syracuse University Boston University University of Alabama Emory University University of Chicago Florida International University University of Miami George Washington University University of Michigan Georgetown University University of Pittsburgh Georgia State University University of Rochester Georgia Tech University University of South Carolina Howard University University of Tennessee - Knoxville Johns Hopkins University University of Texas @ Austin Michigan State University Vanderbilt University Morgan State University Washington University (St. Louis) New York University



About Clark Atlanta University

Established in 1988 by the historic consolidation of Atlanta University (1865) and Clark College (1869). Clark Atlanta University continues a 150-year legacy rooted in African American tradition and focused on the future. Through global innovation, transformative educational experiences, and high-value engagement. CAU cultivates lifted lives that transforms the world. Notable alumni include: James Weldon Johnson; American civil rights activist, poet, and songwriter (Lift Every Voice and Sing "The Black National Anthem"; Ralph David Abernathy Sr., American civil rights activist; Congressman Hank Johnson, Georgia District 4; Kenya Barris, American award-winning television and movie producer; Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning Broadway Director; Jacque Reid, Emmy Award-winning Television Personality and Journalist; Brandon Thompson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion for NASCAR; Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at the Recording Academy. To learn more about Clark Atlanta University, visit www.cau.edu.

