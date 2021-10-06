Heil Strengthens Northeast Presence With New Dealer Location in Upstate New York

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heil, part of Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and one of the nation's largest refuse truck body manufacturers, announced the growth of its nationwide dealer network with a new Environmental Equipment Sales and Service (EESS) location in Rochester, New York.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

Since opening its original New England facility in 2016, EESS has quickly become one of the fastest growing Heil dealers, serving Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont from their headquarters in New Oxford, Massachusetts. It offers the full line of Heil garbage trucks, services, and parts, as well as automated carry containers from The Curotto-Can.

"EESS perfectly represents the qualities for which Heil dealers have been known for over 100 years. Their vast industry and product expertise, commitment to world-class customer service, and dedication to Heil customers make them the ideal candidate to represent our company to the large number of Heil customers in Upstate New York," said Dave Young, Vice President of Sales, ESG.

The new EESS location provides sales, parts, service, and support, and is fully equipped with four working bays, parts trucks, and mobile service vehicles, operated by experienced, highly trained technicians.

"In the waste industry, equipment productivity and reliability are critical, as is the level of support provided by the manufacturer. In my experience as an end-user, there is no better refuse equipment than Heil, and I am incredibly proud to represent them to waste haulers across the Northeast," said Dan Cowher, President of EESS.

About Heil:

Established in 1901, Heil is one of the world's premier manufacturers of ultra-durable, high productivity, custom-configured garbage truck bodies with optimized chassis integration and automation solutions that help customers achieve the lowest cost of ownership. Their refuse collection bodies include a wide variety of front loaders, side loaders, and rear loaders. Heil bodies are known throughout the waste industry as being legendary for productivity, long life, ease of maintenance, and operator safety. Heil is a part of the Environmental Solutions Group family of companies serving the waste industry. Heil has a nationwide network of more than 40 dealers in over 60 locations across the United States. They are proud to be a leader in customer service and provide world-class training, and after-the-sale support. For more information about Heil, visit heil.com, the Heil Facebook page or follow Heil on Twitter.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Environmental Solutions Group Contact:

Jeffry Swertfeger

(423) 648-5257

jswertfeger@doveresg.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dover