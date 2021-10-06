Primo Water Corporation Announces Appointment of Jeff Johnson as SVP Global Operational Excellence and Service Optimization

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) ("Primo"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, today announced the appointment of Jeff Johnson as SVP Global Operational Excellence and Service Optimization, effective October 25, 2021.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff to the Primo team," said Tom Harrington, Chief Executive Officer of Primo. "With a track record of success in the transportation and delivery service industry, Jeff's expertise will strengthen our management team and help us drive network and asset optimization, service excellence, and end-to-end customer obsession. Jeff's leadership and expertise will be leveraged to enhance margins and improve our return on invested capital and will provide valuable insight as we bring together a unified team to support our vision to become the leading brand in the pure-play water category."

Mr. Johnson comes to Primo with 32 years of experience at United Parcel Service (UPS) where he held many roles of progressive responsibility, including President, US Industrial Engineering where he managed operational excellence, capacity planning and asset utilization. He led a team of over 1,900 members across the 1,100 U.S. locations. Previously, Mr. Johnson served as Regional Vice President of Industrial Engineering, leading all strategic/tactical operational planning for the U.S. East Region. In this role, he focused on business growth, cost containment, operational excellence, and process improvement initiatives from ideation to delivery. Mr. Johnson began his career with three years in the retail sector before beginning his tenure at UPS. At UPS, Mr. Johnson advanced in dynamic roles from Delivery Driver to District Director of Engineering, positioning him with a deep understanding of technical and operational functions.

