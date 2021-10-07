SAGA Diagnostics appoints Peter Collins as Chief Executive Officer

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAGA Diagnostics AB ("SAGA"), a leading cancer liquid biopsy and genomic testing company, has announced the appointment of Peter Collins as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Collins is a highly experienced entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in the pharma and diagnostics sector.

He joins SAGA after successful executive roles at major players in the liquid biopsy field such as Inivata as Chief Business Officer and at Guardant Health as VP Biopharma Business Development, and CBO of Yourgene. Peter was also VP, Head of Diagnostics at GSK for 5 years. Throughout his various executive positions, he has demonstrated a track record of building high performance teams and leading organizations' commercial growth.

"SAGA is an outstanding company with a leading technology and solid market traction. Ultrasensitivity and detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) is exactly what biopharma, the clinical testing market and cancer patients need. SAGA has a diverse and exceptionally talented team already in place – I'm excited to lead this next phase of growth, build out the team further, and execute on a strategy to rapidly bring our technologies into the clinics to benefit more people living with cancer."

- Peter Collins, CEO, SAGA Diagnostics

"We are delighted to welcome Peter to the SAGA team as our new CEO. With his highly relevant, results-driven experience and extensive network, we are confident that Peter will lead the company in its next phase of growth to becoming one of the leaders in cancer liquid biopsy testing and genomic profiling."

- Greg Batchellor, Chairman, SAGA Diagnostics

Founding CEO Dr. Lao Saal has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and remains a member of the Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Peter to the SAGA team as our new CEO. I have enjoyed leading SAGA these last 5+ years, and Peter is exactly the right person to receive the reins for this next stage of growth. In my new role as COO, I will be supporting Peter, the wider SAGA team and our Board to deliver on our vision to make SAGA's technologies available to as many cancer patients as possible and truly make a difference to people's lives."

- Lao Saal, COO and Co-Founder, SAGA Diagnostics

