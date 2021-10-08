Wondr Medical hits 200k members signalling a shift from the use of non-compliant tools like Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp and Instagram

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondr Medical today announced that they have reached 200,000 medical professional members in 2021 on their healthcare network designed specifically for the medical community. A platform where you can share, connect and discover medical ideas, information and insights with colleagues and experts from across the globe.

Wondr Medical on laptop, mobile and tablet

Wondr Medical launched in 2020 with the aim of being the world's first regulatory compliant medical network platform for the medical community across the globe: from leading surgeons to doctors and nurses. A place where the medical community can search for information on new cases, medicines and new studies, as well as experience weekly events, lectures and global conferences from leading experts and key opinion leaders across the globe. A modern digital melting pot of medical communication and education - tailored according to their needs and preferences. .

Importantly, it is the world's first regulatory compliant platform allowing medical professionals a safe and innovative way to discuss case information, and exchange ideas and sensitive information.

Founder, Consultant Cardiologist, Dr. Justin Davies believes 2021 is a landmark moment for medical communication - how the medical community communicate across the globe is changing, fast:

"We're on the cusp of something serious happening; it's a ticking time-bomb. More steps need to be made." Dr. Davies explains. "It's easy if we don't talk about it, but use of What's App, Facebook and Twitter between medical professionals is widespread. Quite simply, it's not regulated, secure or compliant and each discussion is siloed," Davies explains. " We provide a safe and regulatory environment for the exchange of ideas and information, that enables you to access all the insights, information, experts, and cases you require in real-time. I'm convinced in helping the medical community communicate better - our platform will help each of us to become better doctors. Wondr Medical delivers on-demand medical knowledge within a secure regulatory environment. The benefits are speed, poise and security for a medical professional who has never been under so much pressure.

Reaching 200k active new members in 2021 is a landmark moment for the business, with use of the platform accelerated by the need amongst the medical community for one regulatory compliant home to search, connect and discover. The pandemic shifted the whole medical community online overnight, and platforms like Wondr Medical have provided the tools for it to do so.

"During the pandemic the big physical medical conferences and events needed a new digital home. The traditional stages for the sharing of new ideas now went online and they used Wondr. The shift in how medical education is consumed, how knowledge is shared, coupled with the widespread misuse in clinical environments of traditional social media platforms, has enabled us to help significantly, but it really is just the beginning, with new tools being used within our platform. Simply sign up, download the app, and at your fingertips is everything you need to be the best medical professional you can be. Don't be the one who gets the book thrown at them; instead embrace the chance to build your networks, discover new thinking, and tap into the brightest minds. The best Doctors are always learning."

About Wondr Medical

Wondr is the platform for medical discovery, built around health care professionals. We believe medical knowledge starts with curiosity. From breakthrough research to advances in best practice, from meeting collaborators to learning from mentors and peers - it all starts with the drive to discover more. Wondr exists to drive and feed that curiosity, pushing medicine forward, for medics and patients everywhere. Our mission: To accelerate medical learning and discovery by creating the world's most connected medical network. Find out more .

Biography

Dr Justin Davies, MD, PhD, is a cardiologist, inventor and serial entrepreneur. After inventing iFR, a computational technique for detection of coronary artery disease commercialised by Philips in over 10,000 hospitals around the world, he realised the urgent need for an online platform to improve communications between the medical community around the world. Wondr Medical was founded to address this need, and to provide an integrated tool to facilitate safe and secure communications of medical or educational information. Now, 3 years on, Wondr Medical is revolutionising the way in which the medical community access data. Through building network infrastructure between different data streams and providers, removing barriers to access, and developing tools for better networking, Wondr Medical continues to pioneer and innovate to help improve global healthcare for all through better communications.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wondr Medical