Calling All Fútbol Fans: Wendy's and Inter Miami CF Team Up to Host FREE Away Match Watch Parties Family, friends and footballers are invited to select Wendy's for outdoor watch parties

WHAT:

Calling all Miami-based soccer fanatics! Wendy's® and local fútbol club, Inter Miami CF, are hosting FREE (yes, free!) outdoor watch parties for the Club's two remaining matches in October. Select Wendy's restaurant locations will be transformed into official Inter Miami watch party locations, complete with a giant LED screen for optimal match viewing, and exclusive giveaways* including tickets and signed team merch. Put me in, coach!

WHERE & WHEN:

Each watch party will open 30 minutes prior to kickoff, so don't forget to mark your calendars to score the ultimate, fan-inspired soccer experience! Not to mention, Inter Miami CF is taking on Wendy's hometown team Columbus Crew this Saturday, and who doesn't love a little healthy competition?

Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami CF

Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami CF

WHY:

Who doesn't want to sit back and relax at a FREE outdoor watch party with Wendy's new Hot & Crispy Fries, burgers made with fresh, never frozen beef** and Frosty® treats.

It gets even better—locals can score all season long with Wendy's $5 Golazo Deal, which includes a Double Stack™, 4-pc Chicken Nuggets (crispy or spicy), Jr. Hot & Crispy Fry, Value Drink AND a Jr. Frosty…Talk about taking home a W!

HOW TO EAT, DRINK, SOCCER & REPEAT:

Simply head to the participating Wendy's location on #MatchDay, enjoy some Hot & Crispy Fries and cheer on your local players!

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh, never frozen beef, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to Florida residents 18 or older. Sweepstakes takes place on October 16 and 27, 2021. Must be present to win. Sweepstakes subject to Official Rules available at the participating Wendy's locations. Void where prohibited.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

