HubSpot Introduces a More Customizable, More Connected, More Customer-Centric CRM Platform at INBOUND 2021 Advanced customization, administration, reporting, and more are now available across the HubSpot platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today at INBOUND 2021 new enterprise-grade features and updates to help businesses better align their data, channels, and teams and easily adapt to every phase of growth.

HubSpot's latest improvements introduce more advanced customization and controls for customers, including enhanced reporting capabilities and a new enterprise tier of its Operations Hub product. The company also introduced all-new customer experience-enhancing features like HubSpot Payments, custom surveys, and customer portals.

"A CRM is no longer just a sales tool, it's the heart of scaling companies. As such, a CRM platform must be easy to adopt, align, and adapt — flexible enough to unite teams and unbridle customer insights, empowering businesses to grow bigger, faster, and stronger, no matter what challenges may arise," said Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot. "That can't be achieved with a CRM platform that is cobbled together through acquisition. At HubSpot, we're invested in crafting our CRM platform in-house to enable customization without complexity. These updates ensure that each customer can customize their usage of the HubSpot platform in a way that allows their team to thrive."

A More Connected CRM Platform

Earlier this year, HubSpot made strides in offering a more deeply connected CRM platform with the launch of Operations Hub Free, Starter, and Professional , a new offering for revenue operations teams that connects and cleans a company's data so the business can stay aligned and efficient as it scales.

Reporting continues to be a pain point for many operations teams looking to get a complete view of the customer, which is why HubSpot is expanding its offerings with Operations Hub Enterprise, available for purchase on November 1, 2021. Operations Hub Enterprise will bring the unified system of record to the next level with a new business intelligence feature called datasets. Datasets will allow analysts and operations teams to curate collections of data – including calculations, and pre-selected fields – for downstream users to build reports on, enabling more connected and consistent reporting.

Operations Hub Enterprise will also provide a more connected experience for teams who are looking to keep their existing business intelligence solution with Snowflake Data Share, a new feature that provides a fast, automated, turnkey way to connect HubSpot data to the industry's leading data warehouse.

In addition to Operations Hub, HubSpot also announced the release of the custom behavioral events API, which allows Marketing Hub Enterprise customers to track and report on key behavioral data – regardless of whether that data comes from HubSpot or another third party app.

A More Customizable CRM Platform

For most software offerings, adding customization can often inject complexity. HubSpot's new customization features take a different approach by building on the company's existing features, keeping the user interface and experience consistent while adding powerful new capabilities.

The HubSpot platform has been expanded to allow account administrators more granular control over their instance of HubSpot to make sure their CRM better reflects the way their business runs. With association improvements (now in public beta), HubSpot gives customers the flexibility to associate multiple companies to a single contact, associate multiple companies to a single deal, and more so account admins can effectively keep up with more complex business models that change and evolve over time.

With business units, Marketing Hub Enterprise customers can manage multiple brands to ensure a more consistent and targeted experience for their audiences. The new add-on allows customers to run cross-sell and upsell campaigns to reach every segment of their audience, track contact interactions and communication preferences with each brand, and report on performance both across the business and on specific brands.

Plus, managing users has never been easier with new enterprise-level governance features like permission sets, user impersonation, audit logging, signature management, and more.

HubSpot has also announced an all-new sandbox environment, available to all Enterprise customers, that allows account admins and developers to test, experiment, and iterate before deploying changes to the broader organization or customer base. These new features save precious time by alleviating the need for customers to spin up separate testing accounts and copy over their settings and definitions.

"Sandboxes have been transformational for our day-to-day usage of HubSpot," said João Dobbin, manager of business enablement of RockContent. "We've been able to test more integrations like Stripe, some different lead routing rules, Clearbit enrichment, and other deployments that were key for us in the sandbox environment, without impacting our production account."

A More Customer-Centric CRM Platform

Over the past year, buyers' expectations have shifted dramatically as companies around the world have had to adapt to doing business online. Being able to create a remarkable digital experience is essential for any company looking to differentiate themselves from the competition and retain their customers.

To help companies adapt to this shift, HubSpot has invested in new capabilities to help companies improve the customer experience. The first of these improvements are to its Service Hub products, including custom surveys and a new customer portal, now in public beta. Connected to a shared inbox, the new customer portal keeps ticket conversations going between customers and reps, offers access to a company's knowledge base, and can be customized to create an optimal customer experience. New custom survey functionality also allows customers to get the exact feedback they want, using a diverse array of question types and unlimited responses.

HubSpot Payments, the company's new native payment option, is also built to enhance the customer experience. HubSpot Payments enables companies to remove friction from the buying process, allowing their customers to pay seamlessly and securely. With Payments, companies can easily begin selling online with payment links, and accept payment through HubSpot's quoting tools, allowing for touchless collection of one-time and recurring payments through a variety of channels. HubSpot Payments delivers a modern payment process from inside the CRM, enabling companies to accelerate revenue growth and create a remarkable buying experience.

To help customers get up and running, HubSpot is also waiving fees on the first $50,000 of ACH transactions processed through HubSpot Payments each month. HubSpot Payments is currently in beta release and is available for U.S. customers only. Learn more about HubSpot Payments here .

"Each of these features has been crafted with a specific goal in mind," said Lou Orfanos, GM and VP of Sales Hub. "HubSpot has watched CRMs become more complex and rigid, which only slows teams and detracts from performance. By building products with the clear goals of customization, connection, and a customer-centric approach, we've been able to deliver powerful features that can be formed to fit any business."

More information about these features, as well as even more tools HubSpot is planning, can be found on https://www.hubspot.com/new.

