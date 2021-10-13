Activists Launch new PAC, Rally4Progress

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Democratic Activists, Samantha Crunkilton & Pamela Schiele have launched a new Political Action Committee. Rally4Progress raises awareness for Democratic candidates running to unseat the members of Congress who voted against certifying legal votes in the 2020 Presidential election- ultimately inciting the deadly insurrection on January 6th, 2021.

"Our mission is to ensure the members of the GOP who voted to overturn the election results & pushed the BIG LIE, never have an easy election again." said Pamela Schiele, Co-Founder at Rally4Progress.

Virtual Launch Event

Rally4Progress hosted congressional candidates & activists from 10 different states at its virtual launch event, Panel for Progress on October 6th, 2021. The event featured congressional candidates: Marcus Flowers (GA-14), Ram Mammadov (NC-9), John Stephens (IN-3), and Charles West (MO-6). Nelda Martinez, former Mayor of Corpus Christi, Texas gave the Keynote Address.

"Not only did they (Rally4Progress) put together a great event for our candidate," said Emily Duff, Outreach Coordinator for John Stephens for Congress, "they also built outreach for an audience outside of our own."

Rally4Progress's next live virtual panel discussion, featuring Democratic congressional candidates, is scheduled for November 29th 2021.

