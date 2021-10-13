ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX) Announces Success of Cookieless Data Connected Marketplace™

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX), a leading SSP and end-to-end technology and programmatic solution, today announced preliminary results of the EMX Data Connected Marketplace™, showcasing the effectiveness of applying data at the SSP level. EMX Data Connected Marketplace™ allows advertisers and publishers to onboard data as well as utilize data from multiple data partners including ENGINE Insights. Advertisers and publishers benefit from precise targeting, greater scale, and accurate pre-campaign forecasting, including CTV and omnichannel environments leveraging EMX's SSP and the ENGINE Device Graph+.

The EMX Data Connected Marketplace™ is available for both managed service clients and programmatic buyers via a Data Connected Private Marketplace (PMP). This solution has been leveraged in over 150 campaigns, demonstrating EMX's ability to offer scale and precise targeting through EMX direct supply. This solution is particularly beneficial for niche audiences and smaller regions, where inventory availability is typically low. Clients have experienced an average of 2x lift in audience reach utilizing the EMX Data Connected Marketplace™ compared to traditional data applications.

By shifting the data application directly to media on EMX's SSP, buyers can accurately forecast reach, scale, and price pre-flight ensuring frictionless campaign delivery. The EMX Data Connected Marketplace™ also supports buyers' own first-party data and publishers are also able to make their data available in the marketplace.

EMX Data Connected Marketplace™ eliminates many of the pain points that have long frustrated buyers – including scale issues when applying data to PMPs and a lack of accurate forecasting tools.

"EMX's Data Connected Marketplace is the first to offer buyers data application and forecasting tools built into an SSP. This provides greater fidelity, accuracy, and visibility in targeting, giving buyers confidence upfront that campaigns will deliver, unlike traditional PMPs that often are not able to meet delivery requirements," said Michael Zacharski, CEO of ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX).

While many traditional data applications leverage outdated data, buyers benefit from daily data updates automatically applied to all campaigns. Furthermore, EMX Data Connected Marketplace™ is not reliant on cookies and provides a holistic cross-channel solution.

"We've already been to the cookieless future – and we like it better there," said Zacharski. "EMX's Data Connected Marketplace offers advertisers the ability to build campaigns with more efficiency and scale targeting niche audiences in CTV and all omnichannel environments."

As an independent end-to-end programmatic solution, EMX has invested in creating technology that solves key issues that have challenged the industry. Historically, private marketplaces have been owned by DSPs and built on cookies, requiring triangulation between data platforms, SSPs and DSPs. After expanding its CTV offerings and going entirely cookieless this year, EMX has moved the data application to its own SSP.

EMX partnered with a direct-to-consumer brand to successfully reach key audiences in an end-to-end cookieless CTV funnel branding campaign. The campaign broke KPI records from branding to purchases by leveraging unique audience data at every stage of the campaign – from targeting to optimization to measurement. By leveraging EMX's Data Connected Marketplace™, combining proprietary data, direct publisher supply and ENGINE Device Graph+ powered solutions, the campaign achieved a 2x return on ad spend and a 234% increase in conversions.

EMX Data Connected Marketplace™ is one of several recent products EMX has launched as it has shifted to a cookieless business model, including Device Graph+ and Exchange BI. For more information on ENGINE Media Exchange's products and solutions, please visit https://enginemediaexchange.com/

ABOUT ENGINE MEDIA EXCHANGE (EMX)

ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX) is a leading, end-to-end technology and programmatic solution, purpose-built to evolve today's digital marketplace. EMX brings truth, transparency, and integrity to the programmatic ecosystem, solving key issues that have challenged the industry. It creates both programmatic and managed service solutions designed to unify advertisers, platforms and publishers across digital media channels — including CTV, Video, Display, Search and Social. While recognized as a leading global independent solutions provider for the digital marketplace – EMX is ENGINE's fully-owned technology and programmatic solution and powers its media business. ENGINE is a global, full-service media and marketing services company that unites culture and commerce to move brands forward faster.

