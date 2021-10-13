JinkoSolar's High-efficiency N-Type Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell Sets New World Record with Highest Conversion Efficiency of 25.4%

SHANGRAO, China, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has achieved a major technical breakthrough on its N-type monocrystalline silicon solar cell. JinkoSolar has set a new world record for the fourth time in a year with the maximum solar conversion efficiency of 25.4% for its large-size passivating contact solar cell. This result has been independently confirmed by the Japan Electrical Safety and Environment Technology Laboratories (JET).

The record-breaking monocrystalline silicon solar cell was fabricated on a high quality CZ mono-Si substrate. Ultrafine line metallization, advanced diffusion, low parasitic absorption material, JinkoSolar's self-developed HOT technologies, and a series of material upgrade were integrated into the cell process to set this new world record for maximum conversion efficiency of 25.4%.

Dr. Hao Jin, Chief Technology Officer of JinkoSolar Co., Ltd., commented, "We are very proud to play a vital role in raising industry standards and to set a fourth world record within a year with our groundbreaking N-type solar cell. We will continue to provide customers with the most LCOE-competitive products they need for large scale projects, and at the same time, this is a big milestone in our R&D capabilities to make clean energy affordable and sustainable for everyone. We will continue to lead with innovative products and solutions for our global customers who depend on us for our breakthrough technology and reliable supply chain."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 27 GW for mono wafers, 12 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2021.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 22 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Hong Kong and Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of June 30, 2021.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

