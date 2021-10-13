Monster Energy Introduces New Monster Reserve

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy has developed a line extension like no other with the creation of Monster Reserve and their new crafted flavors, White Pineapple and Watermelon. Monster Reserve will be available in convenience and grocery stores this Fall to match the demand for these leading flavor profiles.

Monster Reserve

"Monster is listening to our consumers. They want the Monster experience with flavors that only Monster can provide said Dan McHugh of Monster Energy. "Watermelon and White Pineapple were easy choices for Monster Reserve as they're both extremely popular with all ages and are delicious standouts from our pre-existing flavors."

Watermelon Monster Reserve gives you energy and summer feelings, all year long. The fan favorite flavor is juicy and authentic. Or, take a tropical twist on your favorite energy drink with White Pineapple. White Pineapple blends the classic tropical flavor with different notes for a unique drinking experience. Both flavors are full sugar and feature 160 mg of caffeine per 16 oz. serving.

Monster Energy continues to deliver energy, while also winning with taste. The Monster Reserve line is a premium flavor offering, but at the regular line price. With full flavor profiles and a new take on the already beloved drink, Monster Reserve is sure to quench those fruity energy cravings.

To learn more about Monster Reserve and Monster Energy, visit https://www.monsterenergy.com/.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by music artists, athletes, sports, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com .

Media Contact: info@monsterenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Monster Energy