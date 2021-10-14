Emprise Bank recognized by Newsweek in its America's Best Banks 2022

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emprise Bank announced today it has been named the Best Small Bank in Kansas by Newsweek. This prestigious award comes as part of their 2022 list of America's Best Banks produced in partnership with LendingTree, the online marketplace and comparison site for financial services.

To identify America's Best Banks, Newsweek partnered with LendingTree to select candidates that offered best-in-class features and services from an initial pool of more than 2,625 FDIC-insured financial institutions. The final proprietary ranking system was developed by Newsweek based on more than 30 separate factors, covering the overall health of the bank, customer service performance and features, digital and branch presence, account and loan options, interest rate offerings and fees.

"I'm honored to be included on this prestigious list. It's a testament to our team's spirit of innovation and active engagement in the financial technology ecosystem to deliver exceptional experiences to our customers," said Emprise Bank Chairman and CEO Matt Michaelis. "I'm also incredibly appreciative of our loyal customers who make this possible."

Emprise Bank is a customer-focused, purpose-driven financial institution whose mission is to empower people to thrive through personalized solutions and services. Based in Wichita, Kansas, Emprise Bank is FDIC insured with total assets exceeding $2.3 billion. Learn more at emprisebank.com.

