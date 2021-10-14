Ground-Breaking Qualitative Research Study Release That Answers the BILLION DOLLAR Military Transition Problem

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ambitious VET Network, an online personal and professional development community for post 9/11 veterans, has announced the release of a two-year research study in partnership with the University of Texas at San Antonio. This milestone is a major step for The Ambitious VET Network. The research highlights the need for more than the immediate transitional tools currently provided to our nation's post 9/11 veterans as well as the need for a strong sense of community for them to reach their goals and aspirations in their post-military life.



The research reveals:

Data insights on how to improve post 9/11 veterans' behavioral health.

Education and training gaps in providing veterans with the meaningful career, emotional intelligence, and purpose they are seeking.

Perspective and raw data on why immediate transition tools are failing post 9/11 veterans' long-term goals and aspirations.

Critical insights backed by data to increase post 9/11 veterans' interpersonal skills, self-management, and relationships (professionally and personally) resulting in increased communication skills, productivity, and retention.

Why veteran suicides, job loss, depression, and homelessness are still on the rise despite BILLIONS of dollars being allocated to the problems.

"Change is a FACT of life. Transition is a CHOICE. The Ambitious VET Network provides just that. A BETTER CHOICE for our post 9/11 veterans to successfully transition from military service through connection, camaraderie, and professional development. This white paper provides the data. Chris Hoffmann and the Ambitious VET Network provides the answers," said CDR Dennis Volpe, USN (retired).

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including a 30% increase in its user base since February and being announced in the Forbes Next 1000 class of 2021.

"We appreciate Chris and his team for sharing their vision and drive with our students and allowing them to be a part of this meaningful and purpose-driven project," commented Dr. Bruce Stanfill, Professor of Practice in Management at UTSA. "I am sure they will refer back to this experience with pride for many years to come."

To download the research study, visit https://www.ambitiousvetnetwork.com/.



About The Ambitious VET Network

The Ambitious VET Network is committed to elevating military veteran performance, improving retention, and fueling post 9/11 veterans' need to self-actualize in the marketplace post-military.

The company accomplishes this through podcasting, programs, consulting, workshops, speaking, events, and a gamified e-learning platform for ambitious vets. Since 2017, the Ambitious VET Network has created a community of 14,000+ users, 5,000+ hours of on-demand content, and graduated 50+ veterans from its leadership development programs.

