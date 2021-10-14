Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Financial Overview for the Third Quarter 2021:
Total revenue was $57.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $70.5 million for the same quarter last year and $47.4 million for the second quarter of 2021.
Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $40.9 million, or a $0.88 loss per share, as compared to net income of $3.4 million, or a $0.07 income per share, for the same quarter last year, and a net loss of $34.8 million, or a $0.75 loss per share, for the second quarter of 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was ($29.7) million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $22.1 million for the same quarter last year and ($5.5) million for the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, Mammoth recognized expense of $32.6 million related to its settlement with Gulfport Energy Corporation. Excluding this non-recurring expense, adjusted EBITDA was $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.
Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "We are pleased with the positive trajectory throughout our business segments during the third quarter compared to the second quarter, which led to higher revenue and an improved bottom line. We are also encouraged by the positive trends in our infrastructure business in the third quarter, including increased storm work relative to the second quarter, a new fiber maintenance and installation contract and increased bidding activity, as well as internal personnel changes that are gaining traction in this segment. Funding for projects in the infrastructure space remains strong with the added opportunity of a new federal infrastructure bill, which we are optimistic will be passed in the near future. While this is a sector impacted by near-term seasonality, we remain focused on improving results as we continue migrating the Company further into the infrastructure space to enhance long-term growth and sustainability.
"In our oilfield businesses, improved commodities pricing continues to contribute to positive industry movement and increased equipment utilization as we ramped up a second hydraulic fracturing fleet during the quarter. In our sand business, we continue to see increased market activity."
Straehla continued, "Lastly, as documented in several recent press releases, we are continuing to pursue numerous avenues in our efforts to collect our receivable from PREPA for work performed by our subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC in Puerto Rico. We believe that published documentation to date continues to show that our team performed a difficult job in a difficult environment to save lives and aid the people of Puerto Rico in their time of need."
Infrastructure Services
Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $23.5 million, or approximately 41% of Mammoth's total revenue, for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $43.6 million for the same quarter last year and $17.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in revenue compared to the same quarter of 2020 is primarily due to a decline in storm activity, resulting in lower storm restoration revenue, as well as management and crew turnover.
Well Completion Services
Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $22.7 million on 688 stages for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $15.8 million on 449 stages for the same quarter last year and $17.4 million on 520 stages for the second quarter of 2021. On average, 1.2 of the Company's fleets were active for the third quarter, compared to an average utilization of 0.9 fleets during the same quarter last year and during the second quarter of 2021.
Natural Sand Proppant Services
Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $6.0 million for the same quarter last year and $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2021, the Company sold approximately 315,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $16.58 per ton, as compared to sales of approximately 68,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $15.59 per ton during the same quarter last year. In the second quarter of 2021, sales were approximately 255,000 tons of sand at an average price of $15.80 per ton.
Drilling Services
Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.2 million for the same quarter last year and $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2021.
As a result of market conditions, the Company temporarily shut down its contract land drilling operations beginning in December 2019 and its rig hauling operations beginning in April 2020.
Other Services
Mammoth's other services, including aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation, remote accommodations, equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $6.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $4.7 million for the same quarter last year and $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.
As a result of market conditions, the Company temporarily shut down its cementing and acidizing operations as well as its flowback operations beginning in July 2019, its coil tubing and full-service transportation operations beginning in July 2020 and its crude oil hauling operations beginning in July 2021.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $41.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $12.2 million for the same quarter last year and $12.0 million for the second quarter of 2021.
Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
Cash expenses:
Compensation and benefits
$
3,353
$
3,449
$
3,333
$
11,379
$
11,138
Professional services
4,571
5,651
5,806
13,783
15,335
Other(a)
2,252
2,163
2,464
7,058
6,572
Total cash SG&A expense
10,176
11,263
11,603
32,220
33,045
Non-cash expenses:
Bad debt provision(b)
31,449
626
76
41,650
2,306
Stock based compensation
241
291
304
827
1,326
Total non-cash SG&A expense
31,690
917
380
42,477
3,632
Total SG&A expense
$
41,866
$
12,180
$
11,983
$
74,697
$
36,677
a.
Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.
b.
The bad debt provision for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, includes $31.2 million and $41.2 million, respectively, for settlement of our accounts with Gulfport Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries.
SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 73% for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to 17% for the same quarter last year and 25% for the second quarter of 2021.
Liquidity
As of September 30, 2021, Mammoth had cash on hand of $8.0 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $77.0 million and $43.2 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of September 30, 2021, Mammoth had total liquidity of $51.2 million.
On November 3, 2021, Mammoth entered into a third amendment to its revolving credit facility, providing, among other things, for a limited waiver and suspension of the leverage ratio and fixed charges coverage ratio covenants for the quarters ending September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021 and permanently reducing the maximum revolving advance amount under its revolving credit facility from $130 million to $120 million. As of November 3, 2021, Mammoth had cash on hand of $6.5 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $76.1 million and $24.1 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $9.0 million of outstanding letters of credit, the $10 million reduction in the borrowing base and the requirement to maintain a $10 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity during the limited waiver period, which will end on May 15, 2022, but may terminate earlier upon the occurrence of certain events.
Capital Expenditures
The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
Infrastructure services(a)
$
181
$
178
$
104
$
474
$
221
Well completion services(b)
2,392
698
388
3,192
3,752
Natural sand proppant services(c)
16
194
5
429
1,069
Drilling services(d)
4
132
1
42
199
Other(e)
172
323
63
337
708
Total capital expenditures
$
2,765
$
1,525
$
561
$
4,474
$
5,949
a.
Capital expenditures primarily for tooling and other equipment for the periods presented.
b.
Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades to our pressure pumping fleet to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water transfer equipment for the periods presented.
c.
Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.
d.
Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.
e.
Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
ASSETS
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
CURRENT ASSETS
(in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,953
$
14,822
Short-term investment
1,760
1,750
Accounts receivable, net
402,035
393,112
Receivables from related parties, net
238
28,461
Inventories
9,438
12,020
Prepaid expenses
3,859
13,825
Other current assets
754
758
Total current assets
426,037
464,748
Property, plant and equipment, net
194,478
251,262
Sand reserves
64,806
65,876
Operating lease right-of-use assets
14,766
20,179
Intangible assets, net - customer relationships
277
408
Intangible assets, net - trade names
3,194
4,366
Goodwill
12,608
12,608
Deferred income tax asset
8,094
—
Other non-current assets
4,247
5,115
Total assets
$
728,507
$
824,562
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
43,628
$
40,316
Payables to related parties
5
3
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
54,724
44,408
Current operating lease liability
6,996
8,618
Current portion of long-term debt
1,449
1,165
Income taxes payable
39,283
34,088
Total current liabilities
146,085
128,598
Long-term debt, net of current portion
79,195
81,338
Deferred income tax liabilities
687
24,741
Long-term operating lease liability
7,591
11,377
Asset retirement obligation
3,682
4,746
Other liabilities
15,003
10,435
Total liabilities
252,243
261,235
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
EQUITY
Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 46,684,065 and 45,769,283 issued
467
458
Additional paid in capital
537,980
537,039
Retained earnings
(59,236)
28,895
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,947)
(3,065)
Total equity
476,264
563,327
Total liabilities and equity
$
728,507
$
824,562
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
REVENUE
Services revenue
$
52,417
$
55,279
$
40,867
$
135,975
$
169,002
Services revenue - related parties
601
8,565
90
15,678
35,228
Product revenue
4,467
4,815
6,483
17,932
18,171
Product revenue - related parties
—
1,875
—
2,145
5,625
Total revenue
57,485
70,534
47,440
171,730
228,026
COST AND EXPENSES
Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $35,857, $20,424, $17,861, $53,448 and $65,728, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020)
43,538
41,445
43,103
128,703
154,397
Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0, $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020)
181
131
107
397
329
Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $4,667, $2,689, $2,384, $7,051 and $7,344, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020)
9,865
4,353
7,165
22,939
21,862
Selling, general and administrative
41,866
11,979
11,791
74,312
36,063
Selling, general and administrative - related parties
—
201
192
385
614
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
19,148
23,132
20,265
60,559
73,130
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
—
54,973
Impairment of other long-lived assets
547
—
—
547
12,897
Total cost and expenses
115,145
81,241
82,623
287,842
354,265
Operating loss
(57,660)
(10,707)
(35,183)
(116,112)
(126,239)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest expense, net
(1,484)
(1,098)
(1,169)
(3,878)
(4,207)
Other income (expense), net
11,056
7,943
(14,998)
6,004
23,489
Other income (expense), net - related parties
—
1,099
—
(515)
2,232
Total other income (expense)
9,572
7,944
(16,167)
1,611
21,514
Loss before income taxes
(48,088)
(2,763)
(51,350)
(114,501)
(104,725)
Benefit for income taxes
(7,187)
(6,193)
(16,560)
(26,370)
(8,979)
Net (loss) income
$
(40,901)
$
3,430
$
(34,790)
$
(88,131)
$
(95,746)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of ($69), ($95), $63, $36 and $116, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021 and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(289)
324
239
118
(422)
Comprehensive (loss) income
$
(41,190)
$
3,754
$
(34,551)
$
(88,013)
$
(96,168)
Net (loss) income per share (basic)
$
(0.88)
$
0.07
$
(0.75)
$
(1.90)
$
(2.10)
Net (loss) income per share (diluted)
$
(0.88)
$
0.07
$
(0.75)
$
(1.90)
$
(2.10)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic)
46,683
45,764
46,402
46,342
45,603
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted)
46,683
46,571
46,402
46,342
45,603
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(88,131)
$
(95,746)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Stock based compensation
950
1,598
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
60,559
73,130
Amortization of coil tubing strings
—
359
Amortization of debt origination costs
469
703
Bad debt expense
41,650
2,306
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(4,632)
(927)
Impairment of goodwill
—
54,973
Impairment of other long-lived assets
547
12,897
Deferred income taxes
(32,183)
(7,334)
Other
502
581
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(50,666)
(11,707)
Receivables from related parties
28,224
(31,152)
Inventories
2,582
3,827
Prepaid expenses and other assets
9,947
8,803
Accounts payable
2,597
(5,211)
Payables to related parties
2
(508)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
6,627
(3,166)
Income taxes payable
5,192
(1,644)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(15,764)
1,782
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,474)
(5,873)
Purchases of property and equipment from related parties
—
(76)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
9,581
4,859
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
5,107
(1,090)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on long-term debt
31,700
30,800
Repayments of long-term debt
(33,571)
(21,000)
Proceeds from sale leaseback transaction
9,473
—
Payments on sale leaseback transaction
(2,106)
—
Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes
(1,716)
(1,423)
Debt issuance costs
—
(1,000)
Net cash provided by financing activities
3,780
7,377
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash
8
(57)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(6,869)
8,012
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
14,822
5,872
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
7,953
$
13,884
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
3,236
$
3,637
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received
$
978
$
13
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable
$
2,028
$
2,032
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Three months ended September 30, 2021
Infrastructure
Well
Sand
Drilling
All Other
Eliminations
Total
Revenue from external customers
$
23,489
$
22,702
$
4,439
$
1,184
$
5,671
$
—
$
57,485
Intersegment revenues
—
30
3,980
23
482
(4,515)
—
Total revenue
23,489
22,732
8,419
1,207
6,153
(4,515)
57,485
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
20,541
18,125
9,368
1,566
4,917
—
54,517
Intersegment cost of revenues
54
3,204
—
—
324
(4,515)
(933)
Total cost of revenue
20,595
21,329
9,368
1,566
5,241
(4,515)
53,584
Selling, general and administrative
4,586
34,606
1,068
288
1,318
—
41,866
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
4,933
6,538
2,533
1,942
3,202
—
19,148
Impairment of other long-lived assets
—
—
—
—
547
—
547
Operating loss
(6,625)
(39,741)
(4,550)
(2,589)
(4,155)
—
(57,660)
Interest expense, net
971
215
107
56
135
—
1,484
Other (income) expense, net
(9,256)
755
(46)
(66)
(2,443)
—
(11,056)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
1,660
$
(40,711)
$
(4,611)
$
(2,579)
$
(1,847)
$
—
$
(48,088)
Three months ended September 30, 2020
Infrastructure
Well
Sand
Drilling
All Other
Eliminations
Total
Revenue from external customers
$
43,582
$
15,738
$
6,031
$
1,193
$
3,990
$
—
$
70,534
Intersegment revenues
—
27
—
11
687
(725)
—
Total revenue
43,582
15,765
6,031
1,204
4,677
(725)
70,534
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
28,883
6,510
4,154
1,955
4,427
—
45,929
Intersegment cost of revenues
162
449
—
—
114
(725)
—
Total cost of revenue
29,045
6,959
4,154
1,955
4,541
(725)
45,929
Selling, general and administrative
7,227
1,721
1,056
382
1,794
—
12,180
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
7,294
7,189
2,700
2,294
3,655
—
23,132
Operating income (loss)
16
(104)
(1,879)
(3,427)
(5,313)
—
(10,707)
Interest expense, net
623
253
70
60
92
—
1,098
Other (income) expense, net
(8,375)
(1,156)
1,792
20
(1,323)
—
(9,042)
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
7,768
$
799
$
(3,741)
$
(3,507)
$
(4,082)
$
—
$
(2,763)
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Infrastructure
Well
Sand
Drilling
All Other
Eliminations
Total
Revenue from external customers
$
17,220
$
17,337
$
6,886
$
1,130
$
4,867
$
—
$
47,440
Intersegment revenues
—
36
—
17
682
(735)
—
Total revenue
17,220
17,373
6,886
1,147
5,549
(735)
47,440
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
19,881
16,396
7,400
1,568
5,130
—
50,375
Intersegment cost of revenues
50
666
—
—
19
(735)
—
Total cost of revenue
19,931
17,062
7,400
1,568
5,149
(735)
50,375
Selling, general and administrative
7,383
1,893
991
395
1,321
—
11,983
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
5,899
6,447
2,387
2,079
3,453
—
20,265
Operating loss
(15,993)
(8,029)
(3,892)
(2,895)
(4,374)
—
(35,183)
Interest expense, net
656
219
90
58
146
—
1,169
Other expense (income), net
15,904
1
(53)
(127)
(727)
—
14,998
Loss before income taxes
$
(32,553)
$
(8,249)
$
(3,929)
$
(2,826)
$
(3,793)
$
—
$
(51,350)
Nine months ended September 30, 2021
Infrastructure
Well
Sand
Drilling
All Other
Eliminations
Total
Revenue from external customers
$
69,965
$
62,939
$
20,031
$
3,234
$
15,561
$
—
$
171,730
Intersegment revenues
—
120
3,980
54
1,804
(5,958)
—
Total revenue
69,965
63,059
24,011
3,288
17,365
(5,958)
171,730
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
66,864
42,339
22,631
4,739
15,466
—
152,039
Intersegment cost of revenues
165
5,449
—
—
344
(5,958)
—
Total cost of revenue
67,029
47,788
22,631
4,739
15,810
(5,958)
152,039
Selling, general and administrative
18,222
47,111
4,108
1,105
4,151
—
74,697
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
17,499
19,668
7,059
6,185
10,148
—
60,559
Impairment of other long-lived assets
—
—
—
—
547
—
547
Operating loss
(32,785)
(51,508)
(9,787)
(8,741)
(13,291)
—
(116,112)
Interest expense, net
2,287
688
291
177
435
—
3,878
Other (income) expense, net
(2,663)
1,196
(892)
(201)
(2,929)
—
(5,489)
Loss before income taxes
$
(32,409)
$
(53,392)
$
(9,186)
$
(8,717)
$
(10,797)
$
—
$
(114,501)
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
Infrastructure
Well
Sand
Drilling
All Other
Eliminations
Total
Revenue from external customers
$
99,307
$
74,549
$
22,421
$
7,166
$
24,583
$
—
$
228,026
Intersegment revenues
—
1,080
95
16
2,046
(3,237)
—
Total revenue
99,307
75,629
22,516
7,182
26,629
(3,237)
228,026
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
80,780
40,454
21,845
9,592
23,917
—
176,588
Intersegment cost of revenues
197
1,410
—
151
1,479
(3,237)
—
Total cost of revenue
80,977
41,864
21,845
9,743
25,396
(3,237)
176,588
Selling, general and administrative
19,001
5,347
3,737
2,776
5,816
—
36,677
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion
22,416
23,346
7,380
7,814
12,174
—
73,130
Impairment of goodwill
—
53,406
—
—
1,567
—
54,973
Impairment of other long-lived assets
—
4,203
—
326
8,368
—
12,897
Operating loss
(23,087)
(52,537)
(10,446)
(13,477)
(26,692)
—
(126,239)
Interest expense, net
2,091
857
217
450
592
—
4,207
Other (income) expense, net
(24,082)
(2,444)
1,753
(251)
(697)
—
(25,721)
Loss before income taxes
$
(1,096)
$
(50,950)
$
(12,416)
$
(13,676)
$
(26,587)
$
—
$
(104,725)
a.
Mammoth changed the name of its pressure pumping segment to the well completion segment during the fourth quarter of 2020.
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of other long-lived assets, public offering costs, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of the (gain) or loss on disposal of long-lived assets and interest on trade accounts receivable) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.
The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
Net (loss) income
$
(40,901)
$
3,430
$
(34,790)
$
(88,131)
$
(95,746)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense
19,148
23,132
20,265
60,559
73,130
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
—
54,973
Impairment of other long-lived assets
547
—
—
547
12,897
Public offering costs
13
—
77
91
—
Stock based compensation
252
353
354
950
1,598
Interest expense, net
1,484
1,098
1,169
3,878
4,207
Other (income) expense, net
(11,056)
(9,042)
14,998
(5,489)
(25,721)
Benefit for income taxes
(7,187)
(6,193)
(16,560)
(26,370)
(8,979)
Interest on trade accounts receivable
7,963
9,285
9,017
25,138
26,052
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(29,737)
$
22,063
$
(5,470)
$
(28,827)
$
42,411
Infrastructure Services
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
Net (loss) income
$
(2,288)
$
6,123
$
(23,715)
$
(29,946)
$
(6,182)
Depreciation and amortization expense
4,933
7,294
5,899
17,499
22,416
Public offering costs
(7)
—
43
37
—
Stock based compensation
96
139
158
388
424
Interest expense
971
623
656
2,287
2,091
Other (income) expense, net
(9,256)
(8,375)
15,904
(2,663)
(24,082)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
3,947
1,645
(8,838)
(2,463)
5,085
Interest on trade accounts receivable
9,290
8,170
9,017
26,980
23,796
Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,686
$
15,619
$
(876)
$
12,119
$
23,548
Well Completion Services
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
Net (loss) income
$
(40,711)
$
799
$
(8,249)
$
(53,391)
$
(50,951)
Depreciation and amortization expense
6,538
7,189
6,447
19,668
23,346
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
—
53,406
Impairment of other long-lived assets
—
—
—
—
4,203
Public offering costs
19
—
12
31
—
Stock based compensation
95
76
75
253
458
Interest expense
215
253
219
688
857
Other expense (income), net
755
(1,156)
1
1,196
(2,444)
Interest on trade accounts receivable
(1,327)
1,073
—
(1,841)
2,206
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(34,416)
$
8,234
$
(1,495)
$
(33,396)
$
31,081
Natural Sand Proppant Services
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
Net loss
$
(4,611)
$
(3,741)
$
(3,929)
$
(9,186)
$
(12,415)
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense
2,533
2,700
2,387
7,059
7,380
Public offering costs
—
—
12
12
—
Stock based compensation
32
77
65
163
354
Interest expense
107
70
90
291
217
Other income (expense), net
(46)
1,792
(53)
(892)
1,753
Interest on trade accounts receivable
—
26
—
(1)
26
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(1,985)
$
924
$
(1,428)
$
(2,554)
$
(2,685)
Drilling Services
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
Net loss
$
(2,579)
$
(3,508)
$
(2,826)
$
(8,717)
$
(13,676)
Depreciation expense
1,942
2,294
2,079
6,185
7,814
Impairment of other long-lived assets
—
—
—
—
326
Acquisition related costs
—
—
—
—
—
Public offering costs
—
—
2
2
—
Stock based compensation
6
38
28
71
166
Interest expense
56
60
58
177
449.501
Other (income) expense, net
(66)
20
(127)
(201)
(251)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(641)
$
(1,096)
$
(786)
$
(2,483)
$
(5,171)
Other Services(a)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$
9,288
$
3,756
$
3,929
$
13,109
$
(12,522)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
3,202
3,655
3,453
10,148
12,174
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
—
1,567
Impairment of other long-lived assets
547
—
—
547
8,368
Public offering costs
1
—
8
9
—
Stock based compensation
23
23
28
75
196
Interest expense, net
135
92
146
435
592
Other (income) expense, net
(2,443)
(1,323)
(727)
(2,929)
(697)
Benefit for income taxes
(11,134)
(7,838)
(7,722)
(23,907)
(14,064)
Interest on trade accounts receivable
—
16
—
—
25
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(381)
$
(1,619)
$
(885)
$
(2,513)
$
(4,361)
a.
Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full-service transportation and remote accommodations, equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted (Loss) Income per Share
Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted basic and diluted (loss) income per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss and loss per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net loss and adjusted loss per share to the GAAP financial measures of net loss and loss per share for the periods specified.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net (loss) income, as reported
$
(40,901)
$
3,430
$
(34,790)
$
(88,131)
$
(95,746)
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
—
54,973
Impairment of other long-lived assets
547
—
—
547
12,897
Adjusted net (loss) income
$
(40,354)
$
3,430
$
(34,790)
$
(87,584)
$
(27,876)
Basic (loss) income per share, as reported
$
(0.88)
$
0.07
$
(0.75)
$
(1.90)
$
(2.10)
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
—
1.21
Impairment of other long-lived assets
0.01
—
—
0.01
0.28
Adjusted basic (loss) income per share
$
(0.87)
$
0.07
$
(0.75)
$
(1.89)
$
(0.61)
Diluted (loss) income per share, as reported
$
(0.88)
$
0.07
$
(0.75)
$
(1.90)
$
(2.10)
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
—
—
1.21
Impairment of other long-lived assets
0.01
—
—
0.01
0.28
Adjusted diluted (loss) income per share
$
(0.87)
$
0.07
$
(0.75)
$
(1.89)
$
(0.61)
