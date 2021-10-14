TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPSWAT, the global leader in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP), with cybersecurity solutions protection for both the IT and Operational Technology (OT) systems of the enterprise, today announced the launch of Academy 3.0, the most comprehensive on-demand CIP training platform that addresses the specific security complexities faced by critical infrastructure industries. This training was designed to address the CIP cybersecurity skills shortage, with courses that promote the best practices that have been successfully implemented in the most secure critical infrastructure environments.

OPSWAT Launches Academy 3.0 to Enhance Critical Infrastructure Protection Expertise Among Cybersecurity Professionals

91% of respondents in OPSWAT's Academy 3.0 launch event polls reported that the lack of CIP cybersecurity expertise is a growing concern.

With every critical infrastructure sector experiencing an increase in targeted cyberattacks, organizations are in dire need of CIP-focused cybersecurity expertise to protect their IT and OT environments from known and unknown threats. OPSWAT Academy 3.0 addresses this talent shortage by providing both cybersecurity professionals and those looking to enter the cybersecurity field with the practical skills and business-tested practices needed to protect these specialized environments. The curriculum consists of interactive courses in eight distinct subject areas within CIP Cybersecurity. Each course within the curriculum is modular, interactive, and has a reference repository to help students improve knowledge retention.

"Protecting critical infrastructure is challenging," said Benny Czarny, Founder and CEO of OPSWAT. "Professionals in this field have to protect against cybersecurity threats while meeting increased regulations, and they are often overworked due to the talent shortage in the industry. OPSWAT is committed to bridging this gap by providing best-in-class educational resources for industry professionals so that they can more effectively respond to the ever-evolving threat landscape."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), cybersecurity will be one of the top 20 fastest-growing occupations from 2020-2030. In the US alone, we will need 16,300 information security analysts each year in the coming decade. Interestingly, 91% of respondents in OPSWAT's Academy 3.0 launch event polls reported that the lack of CIP cybersecurity expertise is a growing concern. OPSWAT Academy 3.0 builds on basic cybersecurity principles and teaches professionals to apply this expertise to critical infrastructure environments while integrating OPSWAT's CIP platforms and technologies.

"As cyber threats become more common and more sophisticated, it has become even more important to have professionals that are trained to effectively mitigate and respond to these threats," said Dan Lanir, SVP of Customer Success at OPSWAT. "OPSWAT Academy is a premier training tool that simply cannot be found anywhere else. Its thoroughness allows learners with either extensive or zero cybersecurity knowledge to become experts in CIP."

Although learners have to pay to take the OPSWAT Academy certification exams, they can access the courses free of charge anytime and anywhere, which removes the cost barrier many people face when searching for cybersecurity training programs. The last iteration of OPSWAT Academy was released earlier this year and offered 13-course modules on critical infrastructure topics, including cybersecurity technologies for file exchange, device protection, and secure data workflow.

Watch the Academy 3.0 launch event for more details: https://opswat-1.wistia.com/medias/jt0t4zcaoh

For more information on Academy 3.0 and to register for the free CIP training, visit OPSWAT Cybersecurity Academy .

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in IT and OT critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions, protecting the world's mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees, and customers from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com .

Media Contact

Kat Lewis

Director of Corporate Communications

kat.lewis@opswat.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OPSWAT