Kraton Corporation Announces Energy Surcharge For HSBC Products Produced In Europe

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA), a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value bio-based products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces an energy surcharge increase of 250€/MT for all HSBC products produced in Europe.

This action is driven by the recent and unprecedented price increases for Natural Gas, Electricity and CO2 certificates, which is substantially affecting the production cost in our HSBC plant in Berre, France.

This surcharge will be effective November 1, 2021, and/or subject to the terms of any applicable contracts and obligations.

