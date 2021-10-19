Delic Announces Partnership with GT Research

Co-Marketing Agreement to Offer Computational Genetic Analysis and Trait Optimization for Cannabis and Psychedelics

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holding Corp Inc. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0) ( Original Source ), a leader in new medicines and treatments for a modern world, today announced that its subsidiary, Delic Labs, has entered into a co-marketing partnership with GT Research Inc. ("GTR"), a leader in applying cutting edge computational and bio-technology to cannabis and psychedelics. Under the agreement, Delic Labs will offer genetic analysis of psychedelic mushrooms and cannabis to Canadian producers, including detailed analyses of specific areas of the genome relating to traits of highest commercial interest. The analytical services will include sample preparation, DNA extraction, whole-genome sequencing, computational analysis and reporting.

Delic Labs is a federally authorized psilocybin and cannabis research laboratory focused on extraction, analytical testing, and chemical process development. Delic Labs serves as the science engine for the Delic platform, conducting research and developing innovative product lines and intellectual property, including psilocybin vaporization technology for future distribution across the Company's physical footprint and licensed psychedelic wellness clinics in the United States.

"Partnering with GTR will give us the most comprehensive genomic insights in the industry and build on our efforts to provide the highest standards and quality control for psychedelic and cannabis compounds," said Dr. Markus Roggen, co-founder of Delic Labs. "As demand continues to grow for healthier, more effective alternatives to traditional medicines, our combined knowledge will offer producers new, best-in-class products to serve their markets."

Matt Stang, co-founder and CEO of Delic Corp, stated, "GT Research is a leader in biotechnology and one of the foremost experts on genetics," said Matt Stang, Delic CEO and co-founder. "Delic is committed to researching and identifying the safest, highest quality psychedelic compounds for commercial use and we look forward to a productive collaboration with our team at Delic Labs."

"As the cannabis and psychedelic sectors grow, interest in genomic analysis of the underlying organisms is increasing. GTR is excited to offer its cutting-edge suite of capabilities in partnership with Delic, a pioneer in this space," said Sam Proctor, co-founder and CEO of GTR. "Our collaboration will combine our expertise to understand the true genetic makeup of these compounds and offer producers the most commercially viable use cases."

Founded by Dr. Roggen, an award-winning chemist, and UBC Professor, Dr. Glenn Sammis, Delic Labs supports the psychedelic industry with high precision chemical analytics, metabolomic identification and process optimization. Delic Labs is one of a handful of licensed psilocybin research labs in Canada and has an aggressive plan to build out a suite of novel compounds and delivery methods for the industry. Delic Labs is also a leading cannabis analytical and research company boasting clients that include some of the largest brands in the world.

About Delic Labs (formerly Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures Ltd.)

Delic Labs is a federally licensed cannabis and psilocybin research laboratory focused on extraction optimization, analytical testing, and process development. Based at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada and founded by award-winning chemists Dr. Markus Roggen and UBC Professor Dr. Glenn Sammis, Delic Labs uses precision chemical analytics and metabolomics identification to develop IP, produce novel products for patients, and advance the cannabis and psychedelic wellness industries. Part of the Delic Corp family, the leading psychedelic wellness platform, Delic Labs powers innovation and treatment options with an ever-expanding line of unique and high-quality products for markets that allow legal cannabis and psychedelic-based care.

About DELIC Corp.

Delic is the leading psychedelic wellness platform, committed to addressing the mental health crisis by increasing access to science-backed benefits for all and reframing the psychedelic conversation. The company owns and operates an umbrella of related businesses, including Reality Sandwich and Delic Radio, trusted media and e-commerce platforms; Delic Labs , the only licensed entity by Health Canada to exclusively focus on research and development of psilocybin vaporization technology; Meet Delic , the premier psychedelic wellness event; and the largest chain of psychedelic wellness clinics in the country with Ketamine Infusion Centers and Ketamine Wellness Centers (pending acquisition). Delic is backed by a team of industry and cannabis veterans and a diverse network, whose mission is to provide education, research, high-quality products, and treatment options to the masses.

