Daniel Ferry To Lead Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Ferry has been named president and chief executive officer of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, succeeding Ronald Suntken, who retired at the end of July after leading the physician-owned hospital system for the last 21 years. Ferry, who has served Crystal Clinic in a leadership capacity for eight years, and as the chief financial officer for the past five years, has been serving as interim president and CEO while the hospital system conducted a national search for a new leader.

Daniel Ferry, President and Chief Executive Officer, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

"Dan is the right person to advance our mission and vision for the future, as we continue to leverage our reputation as a nationally-renowned provider of orthopaedic care and the #1 choice in Ohio," said Paul Fleissner, M.D., chairman of the Crystal Clinic Board. "This is an exciting time at Crystal Clinic, as we prepare to open our new state-of-the-art hospital on Nov. 1 – the only one in the world dedicated to orthopaedic, and plastic and reconstructive care."

Prior to joining Crystal Clinic, Ferry held leadership positions at Parma Community Hospital and St. John West Shore Hospital/St. Vincent Charity Hospital in Cleveland. A Certified Healthcare Financial Professional with a master's degree in Healthcare Business Administration from Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ferry has broad experience in financial and operational healthcare leadership. He also holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from The University of Akron.

As a long-standing member of the leadership team at Crystal Clinic, Ferry has worked closely with its other leaders and board of physician managers to guide the hospital system's growth and expansion into new markets, while elevating its stature as a provider of nationally-renowned orthopaedic care.

"Although the past year has been challenging for the entire healthcare industry, we remain dedicated to being the destination point for orthopaedic, musculoskeletal and reconstruction care, regionally, nationally and globally," said Ferry. "As the new CEO of Crystal Clinic, I recognize our people, including our world-class surgeons and the entire team of healthcare professionals are essential to our reputation of nationally-renowned care by attaining exceptional outcomes and delivering an outstanding, award-winning patient experience. Our healthcare professionals' skill, compassion and continual pursuit of excellence makes Crystal Clinic stronger than ever, so that our patients can be stronger than ever too."

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeons who perform on average more than 17,000 surgeries each year. With 13 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including five Crystal Clinic QuickCareTM locations that provide immediate, walk-in care of sports and orthopaedic injuries, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is the only hospital in Ohio, and one of just 13 out of the more than 6,000 hospitals in the nation, to earn prestigious Joint Commission Certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. The hospital is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 20 of more than 6,000 U.S. hospitals for Major Orthopaedic Surgery (#17) and Joint Replacement Surgery (#13) by results-based CareChex/Quantros Analytics. Crystal Clinic has also earned a five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – its highest rating. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. For more information visit www.crystalclinic.com

