FDA SBIR Phase I grant awarded to Triple Ring Technologies

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Ring Technologies, a co-development firm that helps innovators and entrepreneurs develop breakthrough science-based technologies, is pleased to announce that the company has been awarded an SBIR Phase I grant by the Food and Drug Administration entitled An e-beam sterilization dose map simulation tool.

This new tool will allow medical device manufacturers to significantly streamline the sterilization process.

The grant funding will help Triple Ring fill a gap in the computer-aided engineering market by enhancing its simulation tools that predict the outcome of radiation sterilization without the need to have a fully engineered or manufactured product in hand. Sterilization of medical devices is often an afterthought. Yet, once a device is fully engineered and manufactured, the costs of failing to meet regulatory sterilization requirements can be astronomical. Even when well-planned, sterilization configurations are modified by trial and error through an expensive and time-consuming process.

Principal investigator, Dr. Tobias Funk, and Co-investigator, Dr. Daniel Badali, believe that this new tool will allow medical device manufacturers to significantly streamline the sterilization process by enabling design decisions that support effective sterilization downstream.

"The tool leverages the massively parallel architecture of Graphical Processing Units (GPUs) to make simulations fast and user-friendly. From only the Computer Aided Design (CAD) model of the device, the software tool will calculate the full three-dimensional dose distribution delivered during radiation sterilization processing. The simulation tool scores the dose distribution on a GPU, as well as implements the physics of radiation sterilization", said Dr. Funk, Sr. Director, Photonics, Imaging & X-Ray at Triple Ring Technologies.

Dr. Badali, Sr. Scientist, said "Accurate simulation of the sterilization process will remove significant risk for medical device designers and developers.".

This project is supported by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award [FAIN] with 100 percent funded by FDA. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by FDA/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

