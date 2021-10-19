Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

-- Acquisition of Mackinac Financial Corporation closed and integrated on September 3, adding approximately $1.5 billion in assets
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago

GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) ("Nicolet") announced third quarter 2021 net income of $7.8 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.73, compared to $18.3 million and $1.77 for second quarter 2021, and $18.1 million and $1.72 for third quarter 2020, respectively.  Annualized quarterly return on average assets was 0.59%, 1.62% and 1.55%, for third quarter 2021, second quarter 2021 and third quarter 2020, respectively.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.)
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.)

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $44.3 million and earnings per diluted common share was $4.22, compared to net income of $42.1 million and earnings per diluted common share of $3.97 for the first nine months of 2020.  Annualized return on average assets was 1.24% and 1.35% for the first nine months of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

On September 3, 2021, Nicolet completed its merger with Mackinac Financial Corporation ("Mackinac"), pursuant to the terms of the definitive merger agreement dated April 12, 2021, at which time Mackinac merged with and into Nicolet, expanding Nicolet prominently into Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and adding to Nicolet's presence in upper northeastern Wisconsin.  Mackinac shareholders received fixed consideration of 0.22 shares of Nicolet common stock and $4.64 in cash for each share of Mackinac common stock owned, resulting in the issuance of 2.3 million shares of Nicolet common stock for stock consideration of $180 million and cash consideration of $49 million, or a total purchase price of $229 million.  Upon consummation, Mackinac added total assets of $1.5 billion, loans of $0.9 billion, deposits of $1.4 billion and preliminary goodwill of $92 million.

"We fully expected this to be a noisy quarter from a financial perspective with the closing of the Mackinac acquisition, and the financial results certainly proved that to be true.  However, we view our acquisitions as long-term investments in the Nicolet franchise, which helps dampen some of the noise. Our integration team delivered another solid performance of combining two banks.  We are especially pleased with the core performance of the bank this quarter.  Our people did a great job of serving our customers without being distracted by the Mackinac integration.  We remain focused on introducing our brand to new communities, introducing our culture to new employees, and operating an outstanding community bank," said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet.

"Our organic loan growth is pacing at 7.5% annualized, and continues to stay ahead of our PPP forgiveness activity.  Our credit metrics, including the addition of Mackinac, remain pristine and reflective of our strong credit culture," Daniels said.  "We continue to focus on capital management, and although we were out of the market for about half of the quarter due to our M&A activity and related shareholder meetings, we repurchased $17.1 million or 233,594 of our shares through our repurchase program."

"The merger, while an exciting part of our business model, created some disruption in our reported earnings performance; however, internally we continue to measure and monitor these results to make sure we are remaining true to our commitment to provide superior shareholder return," commented Bob Atwell, Executive Chairman of Nicolet.

Balance Sheet Review
At September 30, 2021, period end assets were $6.4 billion, an increase of $1.8 billion (40%) from June 30, 2021, largely due to the acquisition of Mackinac, which added $1.5 billion of assets at acquisition.  Total loans increased $0.7 billion from June 30, 2021, with Mackinac adding loans of $0.9 billion at acquisition, partly offset by the transfer of $0.2 billion of loans to other assets held for sale in anticipation of the previously announced sale of the Birmingham, Michigan branch.  Total deposits of $5.4 billion at September 30, 2021, increased $1.5 billion (38%) from June 30, 2021, largely due to the acquisition of Mackinac.  Total capital was $729 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of $170 million since June 30, 2021, mostly due to the acquisition of Mackinac. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Nicolet repurchased 233,594 shares at a total cost of $17.1 million, or an average per share cost of $73.31.

During 2020, we originated 2,725 PPP loans totaling $351 million, bearing a 1% contractual rate, and earned a $12.3 million fee. During 2021, under the latest round of the SBA's program, Nicolet originated 2,205 PPP loans totaling $160 million and earned a $9.3 million fee. Of the total fees, $5.7 million was accreted into interest in 2020 and $9.8 million was accreted in the first nine months of 2021.  At September 30, 2021, the net carrying value of all remaining PPP loans was $72 million (2% of total loans), a $78 million decrease from June 30, 2021, with the $28 million added from the Mackinac acquisition more than offset by continued loan forgiveness.

Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets were $21 million at September 30, consisting of $17 million of nonaccrual loans and $4 million of other real estate owned (primarily closed bank branch properties yet to be sold), and representing 0.33% of total assets, compared to $10 million or 0.21% at June 30, 2021, and $12 million or 0.25% at September 30, 2020.  Since the prior quarter, the allowance for credit losses-loans increased $6 million to $38 million, mostly due to the Day 2 allowance increase from the acquisition of Mackinac.  At September 30, 2021, the allowance represented 1.09% of total loans.

Income Statement Review
Net income for third quarter 2021 was $7.8 million, compared to net income of $18.3 million for second quarter 2021 and net income of $18.1 million for third quarter 2020.

Net interest income was $35.2 million for third quarter 2021, $0.4 million (1%) lower than $35.6 million for second quarter 2021, comprised of $0.4 million higher interest income more than offset by $0.8 million higher interest expense.  Between the sequential quarters, the lower net interest income included favorable volume variances (up $1.8 million) and one additional earning day (up $0.3 million), offset by unfavorable rate changes (down $2.5 million).

Average interest-earning assets of $4.7 billion were up $625 million from second quarter 2021, with higher average loans (up $207 million, mostly timing of the Mackinac acquisition) and continued growth in other interest-earning assets (up $344 million, mostly cash), resulting in a shift in the mix of average interest-earning assets to lower yielding assets.  Other interest-earning assets increased to 22% of total interest-earning assets for third quarter 2021 (compared to 17% for second quarter 2021), while the percentage of loans declined to represent 65% of total interest-earning assets for third quarter 2021 (compared to 70% in the prior quarter).  Average interest-bearing liabilities of $3.1 billion increased $408 million from second quarter 2021, with higher average interest-bearing deposits (up $308 million, mostly timing of the Mackinac acquisition) and an increase in other interest-bearing liabilities (up $100 million due to the subordinated notes issuance in July).

The net interest margin for third quarter 2021 was 2.94%, down 51bps from 3.45% for second quarter 2021. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased 48bps (to 3.24%), mostly due to the change in mix of interest-earnings assets, including a higher proportion of lower yielding cash assets, continued PPP loan forgiveness, and lower yield on all other loans (down 13bps from the prior quarter, pressured by new or renewed loans in the low rate environment).  The cost of funds increased 5bps (to 0.46%) for third quarter 2021, attributable mainly to the $100 million subordinated notes issued in July.

Noninterest income was $14.0 million for third quarter 2021, down $6.2 million (31%) compared to second quarter 2021. Excluding net asset gains (losses), noninterest income was $15.2 million, down $0.8 million (5%) from second quarter 2021.  Net mortgage income of $4.8 million remains strong, though continues to slow from the record levels experienced in 2020. Trust services fee income and brokerage fee income combined increased $0.3 million (6%) over second quarter 2021.  Net asset losses were $1.2 million (comprised primarily of market losses on an equity investment), compared to net asset gains of $4.2 million in second quarter 2021 (comprised primarily of market gains on the same equity investment's initial public offering during the quarter). All remaining noninterest income categories combined decreased $0.3 million from second quarter 2021 largely due to the favorable resolution of an early lease termination in the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense of $33.1 million increased $2.3 million (8%) from second quarter 2021. Personnel expense decreased $0.2 million (1%) from second quarter 2021, while all non-personnel expenses combined increased $2.5 million (18%) over second quarter 2021.  The increase in non-personnel expenses was largely due to higher merger-related expense, a $0.9 million impairment charge for the previously announced closure of five legacy Nicolet branches, and a larger operating base, partly offset by a $2 million contract termination charge incurred in second quarter.

On June 22, 2021, we entered into a definitive merger agreement with County Bancorp, Inc. ("County" (NASDAQ: ICBK)) pursuant to which County will merge with and into Nicolet, to become the premier agriculture lender throughout Wisconsin.  Pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, County shareholders will have the right to receive for each share of County common stock, at the election of each holder and subject to proration, either $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock.  County shareholder elections will be prorated to ensure the total consideration will consist of approximately 20% cash and approximately 80% common stock.  At June 30, 2021, County had total assets of $1.5 billion, loans of $1.0 billion, deposits of $1.1 billion and equity of $175 million.  As of September 7, 2021, Nicolet had received all regulatory approvals for the County merger.  On October 5, 2021, the shareholders of both County and Nicolet approved the merger at special meetings of their respective shareholders held on that date. Nicolet expects to close the merger on December 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services.  Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Northeast and Central Wisconsin, Northern Michigan and the upper peninsula of Michigan.  More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements "Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Certain statements contained in this communication, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nicolet's business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, including without limitation our continuing organic loan growth, as well as certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and benefits relating to the September 2021 merger of Mackinac into Nicolet and the proposed merger between Nicolet and County, all of which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "aim," "can," "conclude," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "possible," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "will likely," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. In addition to factors disclosed in reports filed by Nicolet with the SEC, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties for Nicolet with respect to its completed merger with Mackinac and its proposed merger with County, that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: (1) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of either or both of the mergers will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; (2) the risk that integration of Mackinac's operations and/or County's operations with those of Nicolet will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; (3) the inability of Nicolet and/or County to meet expectations regarding the timing of their proposed merger; (4) changes to tax legislation and their potential effects on the accounting for the mergers; (5) the failure of Nicolet and/or County to satisfy any remaining conditions to completion of their proposed merger; (6) the failure of the proposed merger with County to close for any other reason; (7) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities due to the completed merger with Mackinac and the proposed merger with County; (8) the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees of Nicolet, including those who joined Nicolet from Mackinac, as well as key employees of County; (9) the effect of the announcements and completion of the mergers on Nicolet's, Mackinac's, County's, and/or the combined companies' respective customer and employee relationships and operating results; (10) the possibility that the Mackinac integration, as well as the proposed merger with and integration of County, may be more expensive and time-consuming to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (11) dilution caused by Nicolet's issuance of additional shares of Nicolet common stock in connection with the completed merger with Mackinac and the proposed merger with County; (12) the magnitude and duration of the COVID pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and the business, results of operations and financial condition of Nicolet, County, and the combined company; (13) changes in consumer demand for financial services; and (14) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations.  Please refer to each of Nicolet's, Mackinac's, and County's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as their other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

The COVID pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic financial markets could adversely affect Nicolet's revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, the COVID pandemic may result in changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices that could affect Nicolet in substantial and unpredictable ways.

All forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to management at that time. Except as required by law, Nicolet does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Important Information for Investors
This communication relates to the proposed merger transaction involving Nicolet and County. In connection with the proposed merger, Nicolet has filed a joint proxy statement-prospectus on Form S-4 and other relevant documents concerning the merger with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT-PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED MERGER OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT-PROSPECTUS BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT NICOLET, COUNTY, AND THE PROPOSED MERGER. Investors may obtain copies of the joint proxy statement-prospectus and other relevant documents free of charge at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Nicolet are available free of charge on Nicolet's website at www.nicoletbank.com. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by County are available free of charge on County's website at Investors.ICBK.com/documents.

No Offer or Solicitation
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.











Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)









At or for the Three Months Ended



09/30/2021


06/30/2021


03/31/2021


12/31/2020


09/30/2020

(In thousands, except share data)











Assets:











Cash and due from banks


$

217,608



$

77,634



$

61,295



$

88,460



$

67,922


Interest-earning deposits


1,132,997



714,772



674,559



714,399



785,642


Cash and cash equivalents


1,350,605



792,406



735,854



802,859



853,564


Certificates of deposit in other banks


24,079



23,387



27,296



29,521



32,969


Securities available for sale, at fair value


715,942



562,028



558,229



539,337



535,351


Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost


49,063










Other investments


38,602



33,440



28,248



27,619



26,636


Loans held for sale


16,784



11,235



16,883



21,450



8,384


Other assets held for sale


177,627










Loans


3,533,198



2,820,331



2,846,351



2,789,101



2,908,793


Allowance for credit losses - loans


(38,399)



(32,561)



(32,626)



(32,173)



(31,388)


Loans, net


3,494,799



2,787,770



2,813,725



2,756,928



2,877,405


Premises and equipment, net


83,513



61,618



59,413



59,944



64,184


Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")


100,690



84,347



83,788



83,262



82,905


Goodwill and other intangibles, net


269,954



173,711



174,501



175,353



176,213


Accrued interest receivable and other assets


86,162



57,405



45,867



55,516



48,764


Total assets


$

6,407,820



$

4,587,347



$

4,543,804



$

4,551,789



$

4,706,375













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Liabilities:











Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


$

1,852,119



$

1,324,994



$

1,216,477



$

1,212,787



$

1,135,384


Interest-bearing deposits


3,576,655



2,614,028



2,684,117



2,697,612



2,577,424


Total deposits


5,428,774



3,939,022



3,900,594



3,910,399



3,712,808


Short-term borrowings











Long-term borrowings


144,233



45,108



43,988



53,869



405,826


Other liabilities held for sale


47,496










Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


58,039



43,822



49,176



48,332



48,872


Total liabilities


5,678,542



4,027,952



3,993,758



4,012,600



4,167,506


Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock


120



98



100



100



102


Additional paid-in capital


425,367



261,096



271,388



273,390



289,536


Retained earnings


297,299



289,475



271,191



252,952



234,965


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


6,492



8,726



7,367



12,747



13,465


Total Nicolet stockholders' equity


729,278



559,395



550,046



539,189



538,068


Noncontrolling interest










801


Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest, and  stockholders' equity


$

6,407,820



$

4,587,347



$

4,543,804



$

4,551,789



$

4,706,375













Common shares outstanding


11,952,438



9,843,141



9,987,897



10,011,342



10,196,228
































Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.















Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)













At or for the Three Months Ended


At or for the Nine Months Ended



09/30/2021


06/30/2021


03/31/2021


12/31/2020


09/30/2020


9/30/2021


9/30/2020

(In thousands, except per share data)















Interest income:















Loans, including loan fees


$

35,294



$

35,111



$

33,862



$

34,781



$

34,047



$

104,267



$

101,591


Taxable investment securities


2,061



2,060



1,814



2,003



2,001



5,935



6,115


Tax-exempt investment securities


517



520



545



559



542



1,582



1,542


Other interest income


869



616



655



694



680



2,140



1,917


Total interest income


38,741



38,307



36,876



38,037



37,270



113,924



111,165


Interest expense:















Deposits


2,444



2,433



2,922



3,445



3,784



7,799



13,196


Short-term borrowings








1







65


Long-term borrowings


1,113



303



313



573



926



1,729



2,584


Total interest expense


3,557



2,736



3,235



4,019



4,710



9,528



15,845


Net interest income


35,184



35,571



33,641



34,018



32,560



104,396



95,320


Provision for credit losses


6,000





500



1,300



3,000



6,500



9,000


Net interest income after provision for credit losses


29,184



35,571



33,141



32,718



29,560



97,896



86,320


Noninterest income:















Trust services fee income


2,043



1,906



1,775



1,746



1,628



5,724



4,717


Brokerage fee income


3,154



2,991



2,793



2,673



2,489



8,938



7,080


Mortgage income, net


4,808



5,599



7,230



7,842



9,675



17,637



21,965


Service charges on deposit accounts


1,314



1,136



1,091



1,133



1,037



3,541



3,075


Card interchange income


2,299



2,266



1,927



1,922



1,877



6,492



5,076


BOLI income


572



559



527



936



531



1,658



1,774


Asset gains (losses), net


(1,187)



4,192



711



(620)



217



3,716



(1,185)


Other noninterest income


993



1,529



1,072



1,247



1,237



3,594



3,245


Total noninterest income


13,996



20,178



17,126



16,879



18,691



51,300



45,747


Noninterest expense:















Personnel expense


16,927



17,084



15,116



15,244



14,072



49,127



41,877


Occupancy, equipment and office


5,749



4,053



4,137



4,102



4,051



13,939



12,616


Business development and marketing


1,654



1,210



989



713



810



3,853



4,683


Data processing


2,939



2,811



2,658



2,921



2,612



8,408



7,574


Intangibles amortization


758



790



852



860



834



2,400



2,707


FDIC assessments


480



480



595



360



347



1,555



347


Merger-related expense


2,793



656





167



151



3,449



853


Other noninterest expense


1,761



3,663



1,734



1,000



808



7,158



4,695


Total noninterest expense


33,061



30,747



26,081



25,367



23,685



89,889



75,352


Income before income tax expense


10,119



25,002



24,186



24,230



24,566



59,307



56,715


Income tax expense


2,295



6,718



5,947



6,145



6,434



14,960



14,331


Net income


7,824



18,284



18,239



18,085



18,132



44,347



42,384


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest








98



30





249


Net income attributable to Nicolet


$

7,824



$

18,284



$

18,239



$

17,987



$

18,102



$

44,347



$

42,135


Earnings per common share:















Basic


$

0.75



$

1.85



$

1.82



$

1.79



$

1.75



$

4.39



$

4.04


Diluted


$

0.73



$

1.77



$

1.75



$

1.74



$

1.72



$

4.22



$

3.97


Common shares outstanding:















Basic weighted average


10,392



9,902



9,998



10,074



10,349



10,098



10,426


Diluted weighted average


10,776



10,326



10,403



10,350



10,499



10,503



10,605
































Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.















Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)













At or for the Three Months Ended


At or for the Nine Months Ended



09/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021


12/31/2020


9/30/2020


9/30/2021


9/30/2020

(In thousands, except share & per share data)















Selected Average Balances:















Loans


$

3,076,422



$

2,869,105



$

2,825,664



$

2,868,827



$

2,871,256



$

2,924,648



$

2,760,309


Investment securities


611,870



537,632



528,342



520,867



496,153



559,588



479,916


Interest-earning assets


4,734,768



4,109,394



4,089,603



4,091,460



4,216,106



4,313,618



3,768,676


Cash and cash equivalents


1,100,153



716,873



750,075



714,031



864,295



856,983



540,552


Goodwill and other intangibles, net


201,748



174,026



174,825



175,678



169,353



183,632



166,493


Total assets


5,246,193



4,527,839



4,514,927



4,515,226



4,633,359



4,765,665



4,167,902


Deposits


4,448,468



3,897,797



3,875,205



3,793,430



3,636,260



4,075,923



3,320,994


Interest-bearing liabilities


3,093,031



2,684,871



2,764,232



2,744,578



2,933,737



2,848,583



2,632,280


Stockholders' equity (common)


608,946



550,974



544,541



537,920



537,826



568,390



523,904


Selected Ratios: (1)















Book value per common share


$

61.01



$

56.83



$

55.07



$

53.86



$

52.77



$

61.01



$

52.77


Tangible book value per common share (2)


$

38.43



$

39.18



$

37.60



$

36.34



$

35.49



$

38.43



$

35.49


Return on average assets


0.59

%


1.62

%


1.64

%


1.58

%


1.55

%


1.24

%


1.35

%

Return on average common equity


5.10



13.31



13.58



13.30



13.39



10.43



10.74


Return on average tangible common equity (2)


7.62



19.46



20.01



19.75



19.54



15.41



15.75


Average equity to average assets


11.61



12.17



12.06



11.91



11.61



11.93



12.57


Stockholders' equity to assets


11.38



12.19



12.11



11.85



11.43



11.38



11.43


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)


7.48



8.74



8.60



8.31



7.99



7.48



7.99


Net interest margin


2.94



3.45



3.31



3.29



3.06



3.22



3.35


Efficiency ratio


65.32



59.37



51.84



48.99



46.18



58.86



52.71


Effective tax rate


22.68



26.87



24.59



25.36



26.19



25.22



25.27


Selected Asset Quality Information:















Nonaccrual loans


$

16,715



$

6,932



$

8,965



$

9,455



$

10,997



$

16,715



$

10,997


Other real estate owned


4,469



2,895



3,797



3,608



1,000



4,469



1,000


Nonperforming assets


$

21,184



$

9,827



$

12,762



$

13,063



$

11,997



$

21,184



$

11,997


Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)


$

58



$

65



$

47



$

515



$

743



$

170



$

869


Allowance for credit losses-loans to loans


1.09

%


1.15

%


1.15

%


1.15

%


1.08

%


1.09

%


1.08

%

Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)


0.01



0.01



0.01



0.07



0.10



0.01



0.04


Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.47



0.25



0.31



0.34



0.38



0.47



0.38


Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.33



0.21



0.28



0.29



0.25



0.33



0.25


Stock Repurchase Information:















Common stock repurchased (dollars) (3)


$

17,125



$

12,453



$

4,102



$

12,909



$

13,732



$

33,680



$

27,635


Common stock repurchased (full shares) (3)


233,594



157,418



56,886



205,001



234.914



447,898



441,747


Non-GAAP Financial Measures: (2)















Total assets


$

6,407,820



$

4,587,347



$

4,543,804



$

4,551,789



$

4,706,375






Goodwill and other intangibles, net


269,954



173,711



174,501



175,353



176,213






Tangible assets


$

6,137,866



$

4,413,636



$

4,369,303



$

4,376,436



$

4,530,162






Stockholders' equity


$

729,278



$

559,395



$

550,046



$

539,189



$

538,068






Goodwill and other intangibles, net


269,954



173,711



174,501



175,353



176,213






Tangible common equity


$

459,324



$

385,684



$

375,545



$

363,836



$

361,855






Average stockholders' equity (common)


$

608,946



$

550,974



$

544,541



$

537,920



$

537,826



$

568,390



$

523,904


Average goodwill and other intangibles, net


201,748



174,026



174,825



175,678



169,353



183,632



166,493


Average tangible common equity


$

407,198



$

376,948



$

369,716



$

362,242



$

368,473



$

384,758



$

357,411




1

Income statement-related ratios for partial-year periods are annualized.

2

The ratios of tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles, net.  These financial ratios have been included as they are considered to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. See section Non-GAAP Financial Measures for a reconciliation of these financial measures.

3

Reflects common stock repurchased under board of director authorizations for the common stock repurchase program.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.












Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)


































At or for the Three Months Ended




September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


September 30, 2020




Average




Average


Average




Average


Average




Average




Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate


(In thousands)




















ASSETS




















PPP loans


$

109,318



$

2,310



8.27

%


$

205,639



$

4,862



9.35

%


$

332,816



$

2,477



2.91

%


Total loans ex PPP


2,967,104



33,001



4.37

%


2,663,466



30,267



4.50

%


2,538,440



31,598



4.89

%


Total loans (1) (2)


3,076,422



35,311



4.51

%


2,869,105



35,129



4.85

%


2,871,256



34,075



4.66

%


Investment securities (2)


611,870



2,805



1.83

%


537,632



2,794



2.08

%


496,153



2,764



2.23

%


Other interest-earning assets


1,046,476



869



0.33

%


702,657



616



0.35

%


848,697



680



0.32

%


Total interest-earning assets


4,734,768



$

38,985



3.24

%


4,109,394



$

38,539



3.72

%


4,216,106



$

37,519



3.50

%


Other assets, net


511,425







418,445







417,253







Total assets


$

5,246,193







$

4,527,839







$

4,633,359







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














Interest-bearing core deposits


$

2,665,252



$

1,550



0.23

%


$

2,387,730



$

1,523



0.26

%


$

2,180,575



$

2,541



0.46

%


Brokered deposits


284,164



894



1.25

%


253,816



910



1.44

%


336,026



1,243



1.47

%


Total interest-bearing deposits


2,949,416



2,444



0.33

%


2,641,546



2,433



0.37

%


2,516,601



3,784



0.60

%


PPPLF






0.00

%






0.00

%


335,865



297



0.35

%


Other interest-bearing liabilities


143,615



1,113



3.08

%


43,325



303



2.76

%


81,271



629



3.05

%


Total interest-bearing liabilities


3,093,031



$

3,557



0.46

%


2,684,871



$

2,736



0.41

%


2,933,737



$

4,710



0.64

%


Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


1,499,052







1,256,251







1,119,659







Other liabilities


45,164







35,743







42,137







Stockholders' equity


608,946







550,974







537,826







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

5,246,193







$

4,527,839







$

4,633,359







Net interest income and rate spread




$

35,428



2.78

%




$

35,803



3.31

%




$

32,809



2.86

%


Net interest margin






2.94

%






3.45

%






3.06

%
























At or for the Nine Months Ended










September 30, 2021


September 30, 2020










Average




Average


Average




Average










Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate








(In thousands)




















ASSETS




















PPP loans


$

173,463



$

11,123



8.46

%


$

199,662



$

4,263



2.80

%








Total loans ex PPP


2,751,185



93,202



4.48

%


2,560,647



97,414



5.01

%








Total loans (1) (2)


2,924,648



104,325



4.71

%


2,760,309



101,677



4.85

%








Investment securities (2)


559,588



8,187



1.95

%


479,916



8,280



2.30

%








Other interest-earning assets


829,382



2,140



0.34

%


528,451



1,917



0.48

%








Total interest-earning assets


4,313,618



$

114,652



3.51

%


3,768,676



$

111,874



3.91

%








Other assets, net


452,047







399,226













Total assets


$

4,765,665







$

4,167,902













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














Interest-bearing core deposits


$

2,483,963



$

4,914



0.26

%


$

2,070,500



$

9,894



0.64

%








Brokered deposits


284,738



2,885



1.35

%


279,165



3,302



1.58

%








Total interest-bearing deposits


2,768,701



7,799



0.38

%


2,349,665



13,196



0.75

%








PPPLF






0.00

%


191,535



507



0.35

%








Other interest-bearing liabilities


79,882



1,729



2.87

%


91,080



2,142



3.10

%








Total interest-bearing liabilities


2,848,583



$

9,528



0.45

%


2,632,280



$

15,845



0.80

%








Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


1,307,222







971,329













Other liabilities


41,470







40,389













Stockholders' equity


568,390







523,904













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

4,765,665







$

4,167,902













Net interest income and rate spread




$

105,124



3.06

%




$

96,029



3.11

%








Net interest margin






3.22

%






3.35

%










(1)

Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.

(2)

The yield on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and adjusted for the disallowance of interest expense.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicolet-bankshares-inc-announces-third-quarter-2021-earnings-301403857.html

SOURCE Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.