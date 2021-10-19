Spark Orthodontics Announces Acquisition Of Nashville-Based Cumberland Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Orthodontics, a leading orthodontic group practice with 10 offices in Pennsylvania, and in which Rock Mountain Capital holds a significant minority investment, today announced the acquisition of Cumberland Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics of Tennessee. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cumberland's eight offices in the Nashville, TN area will retain the Cumberland name and will roll up under Spark Orthodontics. Cumberland's four founders, Brent Miller, DDS; Jennifer House, DMD; Jack Stalker, DDS; and Peter Wojtkiewicz, DMD, will become members of the Spark management team.

With this acquisition, Spark becomes a multi-specialty practice, covering the entire pediatric dental and orthodontic lifecycle, from 18 months of age through adulthood.

"What is most exciting about this acquisition is that we are significantly expanding the breadth of our practice and increasing the services we offer, while maintaining the high caliber of patient care for which we are known," said Dr. Jason Hartman, founder, Spark Orthodontics. "Cumberland is best in class and its leadership team will bring new and complementary expertise to the Spark management team. We are looking forward to working together and learning from each other as we grow the company. As we enter a new market with this acquisition, we also continue to focus on our plans to expand in the Pennsylvania region and bordering states, and into new markets with the right partners."

"We knew that we wanted to find the perfect partner and a company whose philosophy closely matched our own," said Dr. Miller. "We are delighted to join the Spark team and believe we are getting in on the ground floor of something truly exciting. This is going to be a fast-moving train into the future and we are looking forward to working closely with the Spark and Rock Mountain Capital teams."

"This acquisition positions Spark extremely well for continued expansion while maintaining focus on providing the excellent patient care and service that sets it apart," said David Scharf, Managing Director, Rock Mountain Capital. "This acquisition will allow Spark to take pieces of what each business does best, leverage best practices and innovate, setting the company up for further growth in the pediatric dentistry space."

In April 2021 Rock Mountain Capital announced a significant minority investment in Spark Orthodontics.

Spark Orthodontics

Spark Orthodontics was founded in 2010 by Dr. Jason M. Hartman, D.M.D., M.S. The practice is known for its innovative office designs and is widely recognized as a leader in orthodontics. Dr. Hartman received a Bachelor's degree from Muhlenberg College, Magna Cum Laude; a D.M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine; and an M.S. from the Columbia University College of Dental Medicine. He is a Certified Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics, a degree of recognized excellence. In 2012 Dr. Hartman was named One of America's "Top 40 Dentists Under Age 40″ by Incisal Edge Magazine and has led Spark to the Inc 5000 list multiple times.

Rock Mountain Capital

Rock Mountain Capital is a private equity firm founded by industry veteran David Stonehill, who brings over 25 years of experience investing in and growing middle market companies. Rock Mountain focuses on working with entrepreneurs and management teams in the consumer goods & services, technology, media & telecom (TMT), and consumer-facing healthcare services sectors to accelerate organizational development, execute on organic growth opportunities and pursue strategic M&A and roll-up/consolidation strategies.

