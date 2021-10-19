UScellular to Offer 'Reimagined' Google Pixel 6 Starting October 28

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular customers will be able to purchase the completely reimagined Google Pixel 6 (Stormy Black 128GB) online or in stores starting October 28. The smartphone joins the company's 5G device line-up and its ecosystem of Google products that include smartphones, Google Pixel Buds and an assortment of Google Nest smart home offerings.

UScellular (PRNewsfoto/UScellular)

The Google Pixel 6 (6.4-inch display) is powered by Google Tensor, Google's first custom-built chip that helps keep your phone fast, your games rich and your personal information safe. In addition, the Pixel 6 offers advanced features that customers are looking for, including:

Pixel Camera : Take your best photos ever with an advanced camera that can capture a moment just how you experienced it. The primary sensor on the Pixel Camera captures up to 150% more light 1 for rich, vivid colors and even more detail in everything you shoot.

Adaptive Battery : Power through your day with a 24+ hour battery 2 that learns your favorite apps, so it doesn't waste energy on the ones you never use

Safe and Secure : The Personal Safety app and the new Titan M2TM TM security chip help protect you, your information, and your privacy. With feature drops and five years of security updates 3 , Pixel just keeps getting better.

Smooth Display: Enjoy smoother, more responsive scrolling, gaming, and moving between apps with the high refresh rate on the 6.4-inch Smooth Display4.

"The Google Pixel 6 is an exciting addition to the family of 5G smartphones we continue to offer to customers," said Courtland Madock, vice president of marketing at UScellular. "Combined with our expanding and strong 5G network, we can't wait for users to benefit from what the technology has to offer through yet another innovative, creative and powerful Google smartphone."

UScellular will offer the Pixel 6 for $16.66 per month on a 30-month equipment installment plan, and for a limited time, customers who switch to UScellular on an Unlimited Plan can get the Google Pixel 6 for free5.

For more information about UScellular's 5G network, please go to uscellular.com/plans.

1Compared to main rear camera on Pixel 5.

2Estimated battery life based on testing using a mix of talk, data, standby, and use of other features. Actual battery life may be lower.

3Android security updates for at least five years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the U.S.

4Measured diagonally; dimension may vary by configuration and manufacturing process.

5Limited Time Offer. Offer requires credit approval, Basic, Everyday or Even Better Unlimited Plan, port-in and new qualifying smartphone purchase on a 30-month retail installment contract with $0 down and 0% APR. Discount comes via a monthly bill credit. Taxes, fees (such as USF and RCRF) and additional terms apply.

*Disclaimer: 5G not available in all areas. Go to https://www.uscellular.com/coverage-map for coverage details.

For more information, contact:

Anthony Garcia, Media Relations Specialist

773-387-5217

anthony.garcia@uscellular.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USCC Services, LLC