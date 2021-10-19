Winners of inriver's PIMpoint Digital Awards Announced

Awards for organizations and individuals leading the industry and driving change in digital commerce and product information management

CHICAGO and MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inriver, the solution that empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, announced the winners of the awards given at PIMpoint Digital, the world's first and largest PIM and digital commerce event held October 5-7, 2021.

"The innovation and skill inriver customers and partners have is nothing short of remarkable." Thomas Zanzinger , inriver

Each year the competition for these awards increases as PIM and e-commerce markets expand. What makes each winner stand out is the increasing complexity required to implement change in an organization and leverage new processes and technology that drive revenue in rapidly evolving industries.

PIMpoint Award Winners:



2020 Customer of the Year NA – Estée Lauder

2020 Customer of the Year EMEA – Cartier

2020 Partner/Customer Collaboration of the Year EMEA – Hoerl / Victorinox

2020 Partner/Customer Collaboration of the Year NA – Avyre/ Mohawk

2020 Partner of the Year NA - Perficient

2020 Partner of the year EMEA – Avensia

2020 Partner Project of the Year NA – Shift 7/ Lincoln Electric

2020 Partner Project of the Year EMEA – CTAC / Boretti

2020 Global Alliance of the Year – Sana Commerce

2020 Customer Ambassador of the Year NA – Lauren Crawford / Zurn Industries and Steven Christensen / Kohler

2020 Customer Ambassador of the Year EMEA - Rasmus Stampe / Triumph

2020 Partner Ambassador of the Year - David Norvell /Ntara

2020 Community Ambassador of the Year - Cato André Fjeld Johansen / Degree AS

2020 Partner of the Year Norway - Geta AS

2020 Partner of the Year Sweden – Avensia

2020 Partner of the Year Denmark – Immeo

2020 Partner of the Year Finland/Baltics – Solteq

2020 Partner of the Year Benelux – CTAC

2020 Partner of the Year UK – Comma Group

2020 Partner of the Year DACH – Hoerl IM

2020 International Partner of the Year Australia and New Zealand - Levo

"The innovation and skill inriver customers and partners have is nothing short of remarkable," said Thomas Zanzinger, CEO, inriver. "This past year has really put organizations to the test to survive and thrive. The PIMpoint awards recognize leaders across the industry and showcase limitless possibilities for growth in digital commerce. Congratulations to all."

To watch PIMpoint Digital sessions on demand, register here. The content is available for free until the end of October 2021.



About inriver

Inriver empowers organizations to deliver revenue-driving product information at every touchpoint. Inriver's Digital-first PIM™ enables organizations to bring compelling product stories to life for highly customized purchases, obtain actionable guidance on what influences buying decisions, and then quickly adapt to put insights into action. Inriver helps B2B and B2C organizations turn product information into strategic assets to drive revenue for over 1,600 brands and 600 customers globally. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, inriver has offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Davao, London, Manila, and Stockholm. For more information, visit inriver.com.

