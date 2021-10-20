Introducing Rubix Foods, the New Identity for a Longtime Flavor and Ingredient Innovator Company Historically Known as Darifair Foods Rebrands to Reflect Modern Capabilities and Growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darifair Foods, a leading culinary and food science-focused provider of flavor and functional ingredients for restaurants and food manufacturers, today announced a new company name and brand identity: Rubix Foods.

The change honors that the company has evolved beyond its dairy roots and today serves a wide variety of business-to-business customers in a full spectrum of food solutions. When Darifair was chartered in 1985, it was the first truly nationwide supplier of dairy products and soon became the nation's largest producer of portion-controlled private label sour cream – the one-ounce restaurant condiment packets often in bright blue coloring with which so many people are familiar.

The company's current and future expertise, however, is as a full-service problem-tackling partner across the gamut of culinary, scientific, marketing and logistics challenges.

"Our size and structure allow us to solve dynamic challenges – from research to rollout – in a smart and nimble way, pertinent for the fast-moving 21st century food world," said CEO Andy Block. "Fittingly, we wanted a new name that was unique and ownable, that was easy to remember and that honored the legacy of the Block family founders."

The Rubix Foods logo features bright blue type as a reference to the company's historic branding, complemented with an eye-catching orange block that subtly nods to the Block family, which founded the company and has operated it for four generations.

The Rubix identity goes live today across all the company's platforms and will appear on the new 50,000 square foot corporate headquarters and Innovation Center slated to open in early 2022 about 10 miles away from the company's current location in Jacksonville.

"While we are definitely focused on the long-term picture of foodservice and manufacturing, we are also keenly aware of the current circumstances facing our customers, including supply chain interruptions, labor shortages and economic pressures," Block said. "More than ever, customers see the value of a comprehensive brain trust such as Rubix Foods in helping them track trends, explore new flavors and leverage ideal ingredients, all steered by our hands-on team at unparalleled speed."

About the Company

Headquartered in Jacksonville since its founding in 1985, Rubix is a leading culinary and food science-focused provider of flavor and functional ingredients, offering up insight-driven concepts and breakthrough food solutions for industry leading restaurants, retailers and manufacturers in the United States. Led by the Block family for four generations, the company partnered with private equity firm Arbor Investments in 2019 to accelerate growth and unlock new sales channels and opportunities. Rubix employs a multi-disciplinary team who formerly come from their customers' worlds of consumer packaged goods and chain foodservice, giving them unmatched insight into developing targeted solutions. For more information, visit rubixfoods.com and follow the company on social media: Facebook @RubixFoodsLLC, Instagram @RubixFoods, LinkedIn @RubixFoods.

Rubix Foods logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rubix Foods