MAPCO Announces Grand Prize Winners of Summer Sweepstakes

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAPCO, the convenience store chain with more than 330 stores throughout the Southeastern region of the United States, recently celebrated the grand prize winners of its Summer Sweepstakes contest launched in partnership with PepsiCo, Red Bull, Johnsonville and Gatorade.

The sweepstakes offered MY Reward$ members the chance to "Win Big, Win Weekly" from May through September by redeeming points earned through MAPCO purchases. Almost 90 MY Reward$ customers were winners of weekly prizes to foster summer fun, such as a Johnsonville Grilling Package, Yeti and Orca coolers and more. The four lucky guests that received the top prizes were:

Pedro Alvarez of Dickson, TN was the winner of the main Summer Sweepstakes prize, a 2021 Ford F-150 truck.

Elaine Rowell of Harvest State, AL who received two 2021 KTM 250 SX Motorbikes

Johnnie Baker of Opelika, AL who received two tickets to SEC Championship game

Dale Ellis of Rome, GA who received a trip for four to Dollywood

"I have been a MAPCO customer for 10 years, and I truly enjoy the stores," said Pedro Alvarez, the Summer Sweepstakes grand prize winner of the 2021 Ford F-150. "They always have good offers on gas, great customer service, and they're always open. I feel very lucky to be the grand prize winner!"

All guests are invited to join MAPCO's value-driven MY Reward$ loyalty program for future offerings and ongoing savings by visiting https://www.mapcorewards.com. New members enjoy 20¢ off per gallon on their first fill up of gas, and in September and October, customers paying with MAPCO Better Debit through MAPCO's app will get 10¢ off per gallon. As an added benefit this fall, MY Reward$ members are invited to start their weekday mornings with one free any size coffee from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., available now through November 8, 2021.

About MAPCO

The MAPCO team of more than 3,200 dedicated employees with a strong commitment to customer service delivers Convenience You Can TRUST® at nearly 340 company-owned convenience and fuel retailing stores. Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. Customers can refresh and recharge with freshly brewed coffee, packaged snacks and drinks, high-quality fuel and special deals through the industry-leading MY Reward$ loyalty program. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of more than 100 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company.

