NuZee Partners with Stone Brewing to Introduce Xocoveza Tres Leches Coffee at Brewery Locations Nationwide

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE), a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats, is pleased to announce its first craft brewery partnership with Stone Brewing, one of the largest craft brewers in the United States. NuZee recently partnered with Stone Brewing and provided roasted coffee for the brewing company's new ground coffee blend, Xocoveza Tres Leches, that is now available at all Stone Brewing Tap Rooms and Bistros nationwide. Also available now, beer enthusiasts can enjoy the holiday-inspired Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches, a craft stout brewed with coffee, chocolate, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla and Pasilla peppers.

Xocoveza Tres Leches Coffee

Produced and manufactured by NuZee, the new Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches ground coffee blend features single origin Mexico Dark Roast 100% all-natural Arabica coffee with a proprietary flavor blend designed to replicate Oaxacan hot chocolate. The inspiration comes from the annual holiday release of Stone Xocoveza, this year's version an especially decadent Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches. Just like the ground coffee, the new craft stout combines the flavors of Oaxacan hot chocolate and Tres Leches treats in an imperial stout that's smooth, creamy and intensely indulgent.

"NuZee is a co-packing company that partners with brands of all sizes to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category, and we are thrilled for this opportunity to partner with Stone Brewing," said Travis Gorney, Chief Innovation Officer at NuZee. "This is our first foray into the craft beer space and we can't wait for Stone Brewing's fans to try our ground coffee blend and Stone Brewing's craft stout this fall."

Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches' 12 oz. ground coffee is available at all Stone Tap Rooms and Bistros nationwide for $12. Additionally, the Xocoveza Tres Leches craft beer will be available in 12 oz. six-packs cans or giftable 22 oz. bottles. Once available, those in California may order the craft stout directly to their homes via StoneBrewing.com. To locate the beer near you, use the Stone Beer Finder at Find.StoneBrewing.Com. For more information on Stone Brewing, please visit www.stonebrewing.com . To learn how to work with NuZee, visit www.mynuzee.com .

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies of all sizes to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category. Providing innovative and eco-conscious solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. NuZee cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual resutls to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: NuZee's plan to obtain funding for its operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize its products; the impact to NuZee's business from COVID 19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for NuZee's products; and NuZee's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilites and strategy; for description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward looking statements, please review the information set forth in the 'Risk Factors' and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the NuZee's public reports and NuZee's other filings made with the SEC.

