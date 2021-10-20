WesBanco Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

WHEELING, W.Va., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net income available to common shareholders for the period was $41.9 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.64, compared to $41.3 million and $0.61 per diluted share, respectively, for the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $180.5 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, compared to $69.2 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the 2020 period. Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was $45.4 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, as compared to $44.2 million and $0.66 per diluted share, respectively, in the prior year quarter (non-GAAP measures). On the same basis, net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $185.7 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, as compared to $76.5 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in the prior year period (non-GAAP measures).
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net income available to common
$ 45,406
$ 0.70
$ 44,155
$ 0.66
$ 185,685
$ 2.79
$ 76,489
$ 1.14
Less: After-tax restructuring and merger-
(3,529)
(0.06)
(2,850)
(0.05)
(5,167)
(0.08)
(7,300)
(0.11)
Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 41,877
$ 0.64
$ 41,305
$ 0.61
$ 180,518
$ 2.71
$ 69,189
$ 1.03
(1)See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.
Financial and operational highlights during the quarter ended September 30, 2021:
- Pre-tax, pre-provision income ("PTPP") excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (non-GAAP measure) was $57.8 million, which included $2.6 million of settlement costs with respect to the pending resolution of a lawsuit
- Continued expense management demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 57.04% (non-GAAP measure)
- Deposit growth, excluding certificates of deposit ("CDs"), was 15.0% year-over-year, driven by growth in demand deposits
- Improving macro-economic forecasts favorably impacted the provision for credit losses under the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") methodology, which drove both the net benefit in the provision for credit losses and the reduction in allowance for credit losses during the quarter
- Key credit quality metrics such as non-performing assets, past due loans, and net loan charge-offs, as percentages of total portfolio loans, have remained at low levels and favorable to peer bank averages, those with total assets between $10 billion and $25 billion (based upon the prior four quarters)
- During the quarter, we purchased approximately 2.1 million shares of our common stock on the open market under existing share repurchase authorizations
- WesBanco Bank was named, for the second consecutive year, to Newsweek magazine's ranking of America's Best Banks, recognizing those banks that best serve their customers' needs, as well as being named the Best Big Bank in the state of West Virginia
- Our core banking software system conversion was completed on August 2, which, among other benefits, provides enhanced digital capabilities
"We are pleased with WesBanco's performance during the third quarter of 2021 as we continue to deliver solid pre-tax, pre-provision earnings and manage discretionary expenses," said Todd F. Clossin, President and Chief Executive Officer of WesBanco. "We remain focused on ensuring a strong organization for our shareholders and will continue to appropriately return capital to them. In addition, we continue to make strategic hires across our organization and markets to enhance our ability to leverage growth opportunities once they fully return."
Mr. Clossin added, "I remain proud of our entire organization as it has remained diligently focused on serving the financial needs of our customers and communities throughout the pandemic, the re-opening of our economies, and through the completion of our core banking software system conversion. For the second year in a row, we have been named to Newsweek magazine's ranking of America's Best Banks which recognizes those institutions that best serve their customers' needs. I would also like to congratulate our Community Development team for their being nationally honored with the ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award for their strong performance and outreach with our New Markets Loan Program."
Balance Sheet
Portfolio loans of $9.9 billion as of September 30, 2021 decreased 9.8% when compared to the prior year period, due primarily to forgiveness of approximately 8,140 SBA Payroll Protection Program ("SBA PPP") loans totaling $940 million and a high level of commercial real estate loan payoffs of $260 million during the third quarter of 2021. This higher level of payoffs negatively impacted total loan growth by approximately two percentage points. Further, when excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans decreased 4.9% year-over-year and 1.8% sequentially. As of September 30, approximately 3,190 SBA PPP loans for $272 million remained in the loan portfolio.
Total deposits increased 10.0% year-over-year to $13.4 billion due primarily to stimulus funds previously received by our customers and increased personal savings, which more than offset a $353.3 million reduction in CDs. Deposits, excluding CDs, increased 15.0% year-over-year, driven by a 16.5% increase in total demand deposits, which represent approximately 58% of total deposits.
Credit Quality
As of September 30, 2021, total loans past due, non-performing loans, and non-performing assets as percentages of the portfolio and total assets have remained relatively low and consistent throughout the last five quarters. In addition, for the third quarter, we realized net loan charge-offs to average loans of three basis points, on an annualized basis. The allowance for credit losses specific to total portfolio loans at September 30, 2021 was $136.6 million, or 1.38% of total loans; or, when excluding SBA PPP loans, 1.42% of total portfolio loans. The improvements in the macroeconomic forecasts and certain qualitative factors resulted in a negative provision for credit losses of $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, and a negative provision of $50.7 million for the year-to-date period.
Net Interest Margin and Income
The net interest margin of 3.08% for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 4 basis points sequentially and 23 basis points from the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the lower interest rate environment, and a shift to a higher level of securities as a percentage of total assets. As a result of increased cash balances from our customers' higher personal savings creating extra liquidity, investment securities increased by $1.1 billion year-over-year and, as of September 30, 2021, represented approximately 23% of total assets. Reflecting the continued low interest rate environment, we remain focused on controlling the costs of our various funding sources. We have reduced all posted deposit rates, including certificates of deposit, throughout the past year, which helped to lower deposit funding costs 12 basis points year-over-year to 14 basis points for the third quarter of 2021, or 9 basis points when including non-interest bearing deposits. Furthermore, we continued to reduce our average FHLB borrowings to $0.3 billion, down 71.3% from the prior year, which lowered the cost of these borrowings by 53 basis points year-over-year. Accretion from acquisitions benefited the third quarter net interest margin by 10 basis points, as compared to 18 basis points in the prior year period. Lastly, the forgiveness of existing and funding of new SBA PPP loans benefited the third quarter of 2021 net interest margin by a net 14 basis points, as compared to a net 2 basis points in the prior year period.
Net interest income decreased $5.3 million, or 4.4%, during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the same quarter of 2020, reflecting lower loan yields due to repricing of existing loans and lower new offered rates in the current market environment, lower accretion from purchase accounting, and lower rates on new investment securities purchased, partially offset by lower interest paid on deposits and borrowings as described above. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net interest income decreased $12.2 million, or 3.4%, due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison.
Non-Interest Income
For the third quarter of 2021, non-interest income of $32.8 million decreased $1.9 million, or 5.4%, from the third quarter of 2020, driven primarily by lower mortgage banking income, which decreased $3.9 million, or 46.2%, from the record level recorded in the prior year period. While residential mortgage originations of $382 million continued to be strong during the quarter, as compared to $394 million last year, the amount sold in the secondary market decreased from 75% last year to approximately 40%, as we continued efforts to keep more 1-to-4 family residential mortgages on the balance sheet. Trust fees increased $0.9 million, or 13.4%, primarily from net organic growth during the quarter. Electronic banking fees increased $0.6 million, or 13.5%, as we transitioned to adjusted settlement processes of a new third-party digital banking service provider. Lastly, other income decreased $1.0 million, or 19.4%, due to lower loan swap-related income and the sale of the debit card sponsorship business earlier this year.
Non-interest income, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, increased $6.6 million, or 6.9%. The net gain on other real estate owned and other assets of $5.0 million was primarily due to a gain earned during the second quarter on an investment made by WesBanco's Community Development Corporation in a start-up firm more than ten years ago that was recently acquired by a public company. In addition, mortgage banking fees decreased $0.6 million, or 3.7%, compared to the prior year period, net of year-to-date fair value loss adjustments of $1.0 million, while service charges on deposits were lower due to higher consumer deposits associated with the three rounds of stimulus to-date and lower general consumer spending, resulting in fewer eligible account fees.
Non-Interest Expense
Total operating expenses continued to be well-controlled through company-wide efforts to effectively manage discretionary costs and full-time equivalent employee counts, as demonstrated by a year-to-date efficiency ratio of 57.04%. Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021 increased $3.9 million, or 4.5%, to $90.2 million compared to the prior year period, primarily due to $2.6 million of settlement costs with respect to the pending resolution of a lawsuit, included within other operating expenses, and higher salary expense. Salaries and wages increased $1.2 million, or 3.0%, due to higher incentive compensation expense of $1.8 million, reflecting increased business growth and financial performance as compared to the pandemic-impacted prior year, which more than offset lower year-over-year salary expense of approximately $0.9 million. In addition, employee benefits for the third quarter of $10.7 million, as compared to $10.6 million last year, included an additional $1.4 million from higher employee health insurance claims offset by lower pension and deferred compensation expenses. Equipment and software expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.4 million, or 22.2%, year-over-year due to increased asset size, increased usage of digital banking services, and SBA PPP loan forgiveness. Lastly, FDIC insurance expense decreased $0.7 million, or 37.0%, year-over-year due to improved risk factors.
On a similar basis, non-interest expense during the first nine months of 2021 increased just $0.8 million, or 0.3%, compared to the prior year period. The primary drivers of this slight increase were higher equipment and software costs and legal settlement costs mentioned above and higher marketing expense from product advertising and brand awareness campaigns that were delayed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increases were mostly offset by lower FDIC insurance from a refund received last quarter and improved risk factors, lower salaries and wages from financial center closures during the past year, and lower amortization of intangible asset expense.
Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At September 30, 2021, Tier I leverage was 10.10%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 14.18%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 12.91%, and total risk-based capital was 16.38%.
During the third quarter of 2021, WesBanco repurchased 2,138,515 shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $71.3 million. As of September 30, 2021, approximately 2.96 million shares remained for repurchase under the existing share repurchase authorization that was approved on August 26, 2021, by WesBanco's Board of Directors.
Conference Call and Webcast
WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, 855-669-9657 for Canadian callers, or 412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call.
A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 877-344-7529, 855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 10150984. The replay will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on October 27, and end at 12 a.m. ET on November 10. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, the effects of changing regional and national economic conditions including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.
About WesBanco, Inc.
Founded in 1870, WesBanco, Inc. (www.wesbanco.com) is a diversified and balanced financial services company that delivers large bank capabilities with a community bank feel. Our distinct long-term growth strategies are built upon unique sustainable advantages permitting us to span six states with meaningful market share. Built upon our 'Better Banking Pledge', our customer-centric service culture is focused on growing long-term relationships by pledging to serve all personal and business customer needs efficiently and effectively. In addition to a full range of online and mobile banking options and a full-suite of commercial products and services, WesBanco provides trust, wealth management, securities brokerage, and private banking services through our century-old Trust and Investment Services department, with approximately $5.5 billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2021). WesBanco's banking subsidiary, WesBanco Bank, Inc., operates 206 financial centers in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Additionally, WesBanco operates an insurance agency, WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc., and a full service broker/dealer, WesBanco Securities, Inc.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 5
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
Statement of Income
September 30,
September 30,
Interest and dividend income
2021
2020
% Change
2021
2020
% Change
Loans, including fees
$ 103,206
$ 116,524
(11.4)
$ 318,532
$ 351,095
(9.3)
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
13,481
11,669
15.5
37,467
42,702
(12.3)
Tax-exempt
4,063
4,182
(2.8)
11,925
12,940
(7.8)
Total interest and dividends on securities
17,544
15,851
10.7
49,392
55,642
(11.2)
Other interest income
628
1,282
(51.0)
1,836
4,062
(54.8)
Total interest and dividend income
121,378
133,657
(9.2)
369,760
410,799
(10.0)
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
815
1,225
(33.5)
2,859
5,970
(52.1)
Money market deposits
350
707
(50.5)
1,488
3,937
(62.2)
Savings deposits
244
303
(19.5)
769
1,523
(49.5)
Certificates of deposit
1,726
3,197
(46.0)
6,122
10,765
(43.1)
Total interest expense on deposits
3,135
5,432
(42.3)
11,238
22,195
(49.4)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,192
5,457
(78.2)
5,387
20,982
(74.3)
Other short-term borrowings
33
304
(89.1)
192
1,454
(86.8)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
1,743
1,871
(6.8)
5,336
6,400
(16.6)
Total interest expense
6,103
13,064
(53.3)
22,153
51,031
(56.6)
Net interest income
115,275
120,593
(4.4)
347,607
359,768
(3.4)
Provision for credit losses
(1,730)
16,288
(110.6)
(50,714)
107,949
(147.0)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
117,005
104,305
12.2
398,321
251,819
58.2
Non-interest income
Trust fees
7,289
6,426
13.4
22,069
19,580
12.7
Service charges on deposits
6,050
5,332
13.5
15,820
16,272
(2.8)
Electronic banking fees
5,427
4,780
13.5
14,853
13,100
13.4
Net securities brokerage revenue
1,965
1,725
13.9
5,318
4,787
11.1
Bank-owned life insurance
2,656
2,088
27.2
6,072
5,609
8.3
Mortgage banking income
4,563
8,488
(46.2)
16,656
17,295
(3.7)
Net securities (losses) gains
(15)
787
(101.9)
740
3,577
(79.3)
Net gain/(loss) on other real estate owned and other assets
785
(19)
NM
4,974
84
NM
Other income
4,035
5,005
(19.4)
15,574
15,177
2.6
Total non-interest income
32,755
34,612
(5.4)
102,076
95,481
6.9
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
39,497
38,342
3.0
113,822
114,025
(0.2)
Employee benefits
10,658
10,604
0.5
30,191
31,115
(3.0)
Net occupancy
6,825
7,092
(3.8)
20,430
20,809
(1.8)
Equipment and software
7,609
6,229
22.2
21,654
17,991
20.4
Marketing
1,848
1,577
17.2
6,033
4,282
40.9
FDIC insurance
1,227
1,948
(37.0)
2,690
6,456
(58.3)
Amortization of intangible assets
2,854
3,346
(14.7)
8,622
10,085
(14.5)
Restructuring and merger-related expense
4,467
3,608
23.8
6,540
9,241
(29.2)
Other operating expenses
19,716
17,197
14.6
54,858
52,775
3.9
Total non-interest expense
94,701
89,943
5.3
264,840
266,779
(0.7)
Income before provision for income taxes
55,059
48,974
12.4
235,557
80,521
192.5
Provision for income taxes
10,651
7,669
38.9
47,445
11,332
318.7
Net Income
44,408
41,305
7.5
188,112
69,189
171.9
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
-
100.0
7,594
-
100.0
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 41,877
$ 41,305
1.4
$ 180,518
$ 69,189
160.9
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 116,355
$ 121,705
(4.4)
$ 350,777
$ 363,208
(3.4)
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.64
$ 0.61
4.9
$ 2.72
$ 1.03
164.1
Net income per common share - diluted
0.64
0.61
4.9
2.71
1.03
163.1
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.70
0.66
6.1
2.79
1.14
144.7
Dividends declared
0.33
0.32
3.1
0.99
0.96
3.1
Book value (period end)
40.41
40.66
(0.6)
40.41
40.66
(0.6)
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
22.51
21.39
5.2
22.51
21.39
5.2
Average common shares outstanding - basic
64,931,764
67,214,759
(3.4)
66,354,750
67,268,449
(1.4)
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
65,065,848
67,269,303
(3.3)
66,510,357
67,351,857
(1.2)
Period end common shares outstanding
63,838,549
67,216,012
(5.0)
63,838,549
67,216,012
(5.0)
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
-
150,000
150,000
-
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
NM - Not Meaningful
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 6
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Selected ratios
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021
2020
% Change
Return on average assets
1.43
%
0.56
%
155.36
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
1.47
0.62
137.10
Return on average equity
8.67
3.53
145.61
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
8.92
3.90
128.72
Return on average tangible equity (1)
15.30
6.96
119.83
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
15.72
7.62
106.30
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
16.78
7.09
136.67
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
17.25
7.76
122.29
Yield on earning assets (2)
3.36
3.86
(12.95)
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.31
0.69
(55.07)
Net interest spread (2)
3.05
3.17
(3.79)
Net interest margin (2)
3.16
3.38
(6.51)
Efficiency (1) (2)
57.04
56.15
1.59
Average loans to average deposits
80.01
92.37
(13.38)
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
0.01
0.08
(87.50)
Effective income tax rate
20.14
14.07
43.14
For the Three Months Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Return on average assets
0.97
%
1.60
%
1.72
%
1.21
%
0.98
%
Return on average assets, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
1.06
1.62
1.74
1.22
1.05
Return on average equity
5.98
9.74
10.33
7.28
6.17
Return on average equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
6.49
9.88
10.43
7.33
6.60
Return on average tangible equity (1)
10.72
17.04
18.22
13.18
11.56
Return on average tangible equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
11.57
17.27
18.39
13.28
12.31
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
11.76
18.67
20.00
14.49
12.21
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding
after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
12.70
18.92
20.18
14.60
13.00
Yield on earning assets (2)
3.24
3.32
3.51
3.61
3.66
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.25
0.31
0.37
0.45
0.53
Net interest spread (2)
2.99
3.01
3.14
3.16
3.13
Net interest margin (2)
3.08
3.12
3.27
3.31
3.31
Efficiency (1) (2)
60.52
53.97
56.71
57.06
55.23
Average loans to average deposits
75.46
79.82
85.27
89.64
90.88
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans
0.03
(0.03)
0.02
0.02
(0.00)
Effective income tax rate
19.34
20.85
19.93
18.13
15.66
Trust assets, market value at period end
$ 5,464,159
$ 5,480,995
$ 5,244,370
$ 5,025,565
$ 4,649,054
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully
taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt
loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and
provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 7
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
% Change
Balance sheet
September 30,
December 31,
December 31, 2020
Assets
2021
2020
% Change
2020
to September 30, 2021
Cash and due from banks
$ 201,505
$ 215,982
(6.7)
$ 184,361
9.3
Due from banks - interest bearing
919,611
544,284
69.0
721,086
27.5
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
13,451
12,516
7.5
13,047
3.1
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
2,986,803
2,045,924
46.0
1,978,136
51.0
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $978,494; $782,401
and $768,183, respectively)
953,920
746,767
27.7
731,212
30.5
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(257)
(461)
44.3
(326)
21.2
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
953,663
746,306
27.8
730,886
30.5
Total securities
3,953,917
2,804,746
41.0
2,722,069
45.3
Loans held for sale
32,308
134,151
(75.9)
168,378
(80.8)
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
5,657,886
5,708,648
(0.9)
5,705,392
(0.8)
Commercial and industrial
1,707,214
2,507,235
(31.9)
2,407,438
(29.1)
Residential real estate
1,655,229
1,798,019
(7.9)
1,720,961
(3.8)
Home equity
607,735
647,052
(6.1)
646,387
(6.0)
Consumer
285,101
328,592
(13.2)
309,055
(7.8)
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
9,913,165
10,989,546
(9.8)
10,789,233
(8.1)
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(136,605)
(185,109)
26.2
(185,827)
26.5
Net portfolio loans
9,776,560
10,804,437
(9.5)
10,603,406
(7.8)
Premises and equipment, net
232,134
248,491
(6.6)
249,421
(6.9)
Accrued interest receivable
61,895
65,023
(4.8)
66,790
(7.3)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,154,468
1,165,566
(1.0)
1,163,091
(0.7)
Bank-owned life insurance
349,735
304,288
14.9
306,038
14.3
Other assets
209,978
265,172
(20.8)
240,970
(12.9)
Total Assets
$ 16,892,111
$ 16,552,140
2.1
$ 16,425,610
2.8
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 4,531,958
$ 4,073,305
11.3
$ 4,070,835
11.3
Interest bearing demand
3,283,444
2,633,601
24.7
2,839,536
15.6
Money market
1,765,480
1,619,410
9.0
1,685,927
4.7
Savings deposits
2,488,180
2,167,597
14.8
2,214,565
12.4
Certificates of deposit
1,354,252
1,707,512
(20.7)
1,618,510
(16.3)
Total deposits
13,423,314
12,201,425
10.0
12,429,373
8.0
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
208,940
794,621
(73.7)
549,003
(61.9)
Other short-term borrowings
152,546
381,909
(60.1)
241,950
(37.0)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
167,711
192,150
(12.7)
192,291
(12.8)
Total borrowings
529,197
1,368,680
(61.3)
983,244
(46.2)
Accrued interest payable
2,495
5,014
(50.2)
4,314
(42.2)
Other liabilities
213,122
244,055
(12.7)
251,942
(15.4)
Total Liabilities
14,168,128
13,819,174
2.5
13,668,873
3.7
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized in 2021 and 2020, respectively;
150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A,
liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively
144,484
144,529
(0.0)
144,484
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized in
2021 and 2020, respectively; 68,081,306, 68,081,306 and 68,081,306 shares
issued, respectively; 63,838,549, 67,216,012 and 67,254,706 shares
141,834
141,834
-
141,834
-
outstanding, respectively
Capital surplus
1,634,086
1,634,172
(0.0)
1,634,815
(0.0)
Retained earnings
946,746
802,892
17.9
831,688
13.8
Treasury stock (4,242,757, 865,294 and 826,600 shares - at cost, respectively)
(146,102)
(27,403)
(433.2)
(25,949)
(463.0)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,463
38,301
(88.3)
31,359
(85.8)
Deferred benefits for directors
(1,528)
(1,359)
(12.4)
(1,494)
(2.3)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,723,983
2,732,966
(0.3)
2,756,737
(1.2)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,892,111
$ 16,552,140
2.1
$ 16,425,610
2.8
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 8
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
Balance sheet
September 30,
June 30,
Assets
2021
2021
% Change
Cash and due from banks
$ 201,505
$ 208,992
(3.6)
Due from banks - interest bearing
919,611
637,312
44.3
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
13,451
13,494
(0.3)
Available-for-sale, at fair value
2,986,803
2,964,264
0.8
Held-to-maturity (fair values of $978,494 and 934,487, respectively)
953,920
902,172
5.7
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(257)
(227)
(13.2)
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
953,663
901,945
5.7
Total securities
3,953,917
3,879,703
1.9
Loans held for sale
32,308
41,461
(22.1)
Portfolio Loans:
Commercial real estate
5,657,886
5,705,246
(0.8)
Commercial and industrial
1,707,214
2,119,186
(19.4)
Residential real estate
1,655,229
1,625,632
1.8
Home equity
607,735
631,059
(3.7)
Consumer
285,101
276,069
3.3
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
9,913,165
10,357,192
(4.3)
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(136,605)
(140,730)
2.9
Net portfolio loans
9,776,560
10,216,462
(4.3)
Premises and equipment, net
232,134
235,227
(1.3)
Accrued interest receivable
61,895
64,020
(3.3)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,154,468
1,157,322
(0.2)
Bank-owned life insurance
349,735
309,454
13.0
Other assets
209,978
216,914
(3.2)
Total Assets
$ 16,892,111
$ 16,966,867
(0.4)
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
4,531,958
4,409,221
2.8
Interest bearing demand
3,283,444
3,214,484
2.1
Money market
1,765,480
1,771,686
(0.4)
Savings deposits
2,488,180
2,438,328
2.0
Certificates of deposit
1,354,252
1,484,536
(8.8)
Total deposits
13,423,314
13,318,255
0.8
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
208,940
313,960
(33.5)
Other short-term borrowings
152,546
135,267
12.8
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
167,711
192,571
(12.9)
Total borrowings
529,197
641,798
(17.5)
Accrued interest payable
2,495
3,342
(25.3)
Other liabilities
213,122
222,636
(4.3)
Total liabilities
14,168,128
14,186,031
(0.1)
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized;
150,000 shares 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A,
liquidation preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021
and June 30, 2021, respectively
144,484
144,484
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
68,081,306 and 68,081,306 shares issued, respectively;
63,838,549 and 65,970,149 shares outstanding, respectively
141,834
141,834
-
Capital surplus
1,634,086
1,632,460
0.1
Retained earnings
946,746
925,977
2.2
Treasury stock (4,242,757 and 2,111,157 shares - at cost)
(146,102)
(74,996)
(94.8)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,463
12,586
(64.5)
Deferred benefits for directors
(1,528)
(1,509)
(1.3)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,723,983
2,780,836
(2.0)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,892,111
$ 16,966,867
(0.4)
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 9
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Average balance sheet and
net interest margin analysis
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Due from banks - interest bearing
$ 936,084
0.16
%
$ 755,575
0.16
%
$ 803,713
0.12
%
$ 509,928
0.25
%
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
10,164,279
4.03
11,107,106
4.17
10,562,879
4.03
10,813,737
4.34
Securities: (2)
Taxable
3,210,878
1.67
2,121,780
2.19
2,856,041
1.75
2,328,196
2.45
Tax-exempt (3)
650,397
3.14
603,835
3.49
610,449
3.31
624,278
3.50
Total securities
3,861,275
1.91
2,725,615
2.47
3,466,490
2.03
2,952,474
2.67
Other earning assets
23,646
4.23
56,575
6.88
28,494
5.11
65,849
6.27
Total earning assets (3)
14,985,284
3.24
%
14,644,871
3.66
%
14,861,576
3.36
%
14,341,988
3.86
%
Other assets
2,072,509
2,074,846
2,060,312
2,065,777
Total Assets
$ 17,057,793
$ 16,719,717
$ 16,921,888
$ 16,407,765
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 3,297,702
0.10
%
$ 2,654,161
0.18
%
$ 3,139,992
0.12
%
$ 2,518,952
0.32
%
Money market accounts
1,791,494
0.08
1,623,969
0.17
1,764,462
0.11
1,590,498
0.33
Savings deposits
2,471,593
0.04
2,140,932
0.06
2,393,066
0.04
2,051,930
0.10
Certificates of deposit
1,403,812
0.49
1,761,087
0.72
1,501,857
0.54
1,865,439
0.77
Total interest bearing deposits
8,964,601
0.14
8,180,149
0.26
8,799,377
0.17
8,026,819
0.37
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
289,334
1.63
1,006,593
2.16
388,518
1.85
1,285,266
2.18
Other borrowings
136,028
0.10
383,771
0.32
152,450
0.17
361,949
0.54
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
188,276
3.67
192,093
3.87
191,018
3.73
194,195
4.40
Total interest bearing liabilities (4)
9,578,239
0.25
%
9,762,606
0.53
%
9,531,363
0.31
%
9,868,229
0.69
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
4,504,332
4,041,681
4,402,487
3,679,743
Other liabilities
197,916
252,917
205,309
239,797
Shareholders' equity
2,777,306
2,662,513
2,782,729
2,619,996
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 17,057,793
$ 16,719,717
$ 16,921,888
$ 16,407,765
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
2.99
%
3.13
%
3.05
%
3.17
%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.08
%
3.31
%
3.16
%
3.38
%
(1) Gross of allowance for loan losses and net of unearned income, Includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $6.8 million and $6.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively and were $21.5 million and $9.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. As part of loan fees, PPP loan fees were $7.1 million and $5.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and were $21.0 million and $7.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $3.0 million and $4.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and was $10.3 million and $12.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.
(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.7 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and was $2.6 million and $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 10
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Statement of Income
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Interest and dividend income
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Loans, including fees
$ 103,206
$ 105,968
$ 109,358
$ 114,582
$ 116,524
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
13,481
12,900
11,127
10,892
11,669
Tax-exempt
4,063
3,952
3,910
4,059
4,182
Total interest and dividends on securities
17,544
16,852
15,037
14,951
15,851
Other interest income
628
507
659
945
1,282
Total interest and dividend income
121,378
123,327
125,054
130,478
133,657
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
815
1,009
1,043
1,099
1,225
Money market deposits
350
551
578
678
707
Savings deposits
244
261
264
280
303
Certificates of deposit
1,726
2,026
2,370
2,797
3,197
Total interest expense on deposits
3,135
3,847
4,255
4,854
5,432
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,192
1,781
2,414
3,719
5,457
Other short-term borrowings
33
40
118
275
304
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
1,743
1,804
1,789
1,918
1,871
Total interest expense
6,103
7,472
8,576
10,766
13,064
Net interest income
115,275
115,855
116,478
119,712
120,593
Provision for credit losses
(1,730)
(21,025)
(27,958)
(209)
16,288
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
117,005
136,880
144,436
119,921
104,305
Non-interest income
Trust fees
7,289
7,148
7,631
6,754
6,426
Service charges on deposits
6,050
4,876
4,894
5,671
5,332
Electronic banking fees
5,427
5,060
4,365
4,424
4,780
Net securities brokerage revenue
1,965
1,829
1,524
1,402
1,725
Bank-owned life insurance
2,656
1,707
1,709
1,750
2,088
Mortgage banking income
4,563
7,830
4,264
5,442
8,488
Net securities (losses) gains
(15)
477
279
691
787
Net gain / (loss) on other real estate owned and other assets
785
4,014
175
18
(19)
Other income
4,035
3,171
8,367
6,553
5,005
Total non-interest income
32,755
36,112
33,208
32,705
34,612
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
39,497
37,435
36,890
39,140
38,342
Employee benefits
10,658
9,268
10,266
10,608
10,604
Net occupancy
6,825
6,427
7,177
6,771
7,092
Equipment and software
7,609
7,281
6,765
6,810
6,229
Marketing
1,848
1,802
2,384
1,675
1,577
FDIC insurance
1,227
181
1,282
1,278
1,948
Amortization of intangible assets
2,854
2,873
2,896
3,327
3,346
Restructuring and merger-related expense
4,467
1,222
851
484
3,608
Other operating expenses
19,716
17,323
17,816
17,976
17,198
Total non-interest expense
94,701
83,812
86,327
88,069
89,943
Income before provision for income taxes
55,059
89,180
91,317
64,557
48,974
Provision for income taxes
10,651
18,592
18,202
11,703
7,669
Net Income
44,408
70,588
73,115
52,854
41,305
Preferred stock dividends
2,531
2,531
2,531
2,644
-
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 41,877
$ 68,057
$ 70,584
$ 50,210
$ 41,305
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 116,355
$ 116,906
$ 117,517
$ 120,790
$ 121,705
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.64
$ 1.02
$ 1.05
$ 0.75
$ 0.61
Net income per common share - diluted
0.64
1.01
1.05
0.75
0.61
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)
0.70
1.03
1.06
0.76
0.66
Dividends declared
0.33
0.33
0.33
0.32
0.32
Book value (period end)
40.41
39.96
39.25
38.84
38.51
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
22.51
22.61
22.21
21.75
21.39
Average common shares outstanding - basic
64,931,764
66,894,398
67,263,714
67,238,005
67,214,759
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
65,065,848
67,066,592
67,335,418
67,304,442
67,269,303
Period end common shares outstanding
63,838,549
65,970,149
67,282,134
67,254,706
67,216,012
Period end preferred shares outstanding
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
150,000
Full time equivalent employees
2,425
2,459
2,490
2,612
2,618
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 11
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Asset quality data
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Non-performing assets:
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
$ 3,707
$ 5,799
$ 3,563
$ 3,927
$ 4,191
Non-accrual loans:
Troubled debt restructurings
1,615
1,664
1,768
1,828
1,818
Other non-accrual loans
34,644
34,548
32,807
35,052
35,448
Total non-accrual loans
36,259
36,212
34,575
36,880
37,266
Total non-performing loans
39,966
42,011
38,138
40,807
41,457
Other real estate and repossessed assets
293
773
393
549
738
Total non-performing assets
$ 40,259
$ 42,784
$ 38,531
$ 41,356
$ 42,195
Past due loans (1):
Loans past due 30-89 days
$ 32,682
$ 21,233
$ 20,602
$ 31,596
$ 17,338
Loans past due 90 days or more
11,252
8,318
12,824
8,846
10,170
Total past due loans
$ 43,934
$ 29,551
$ 33,426
$ 40,442
$ 27,508
Criticized and classified loans (2):
Criticized loans
$ 290,281
$ 319,448
$ 340,943
$ 362,295
$ 248,264
Classified loans
127,022
136,927
114,884
132,650
108,594
Total criticized and classified loans
$ 417,303
$ 456,375
$ 455,827
$ 494,945
$ 356,858
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans (3)
0.33
%
0.21
%
0.19
%
0.29
%
0.16
%
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
0.11
0.08
0.12
0.08
0.09
Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans
0.40
0.41
0.36
0.38
0.38
Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other
real estate and repossessed assets
0.41
0.41
0.36
0.38
0.38
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.24
0.25
0.23
0.25
0.26
Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans
4.21
4.41
4.26
4.59
3.25
Allowance for credit losses
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$ 136,605
$ 140,730
$ 160,040
$ 185,827
$ 185,109
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
7,290
5,766
6,731
9,514
10,829
Provision for credit losses
(1,730)
(21,025)
(27,958)
(209)
16,288
Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries
842
(689)
648
524
(133)
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans
0.03
%
(0.03)
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
(0.00)
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans
1.38
%
1.36
%
1.50
%
1.72
%
1.68
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans excluding PPP loans
1.42
%
1.43
%
1.62
%
1.85
%
1.83
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans
3.42
x
3.35
x
4.20
x
4.55
x
4.47
x
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and
loans past due
1.63
x
1.97
x
2.24
x
2.29
x
2.68
x
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Capital ratios
Tier I leverage capital
10.10
%
10.42
%
10.74
%
10.51
%
10.18
%
Tier I risk-based capital
14.18
15.15
14.95
14.72
14.29
Total risk-based capital
16.38
17.68
17.58
17.58
17.18
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)
12.91
13.83
13.65
13.40
12.99
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
16.28
16.44
16.65
16.59
15.92
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)
10.04
10.34
10.30
10.52
10.27
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4)
9.12
9.43
9.39
9.58
9.33
(1) Excludes non-performing loans.
(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans may include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.
(3) Total portfolio loans includes $272.1 million of PPP loans as of September 30, 2021.
(4) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.
WESBANCO, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 12
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 41,877
$ 68,057
$ 70,584
$ 50,210
$ 41,305
$ 180,518
$ 69,189
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
3,529
965
672
383
2,850
5,167
7,300
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
45,406
69,022
71,256
50,593
44,155
185,685
76,489
Average total assets
$17,057,793
$ 17,042,147
$ 16,636,258
$ 16,546,761
$ 16,719,717
$ 16,921,888
$ 16,407,765
Return on average assets, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
1.06%
1.62%
1.74%
1.22%
1.05%
1.47%
0.62%
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 41,877
$ 68,057
$ 70,584
$ 50,210
$ 41,305
$ 180,518
$ 69,189
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
3,529
965
672
383
2,850
5,167
7,300
Net income available to common shareholders excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
45,406
69,022
71,256
50,593
44,155
185,685
76,489
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 2,777,306
$ 2,801,455
$ 2,770,416
$ 2,744,936
$ 2,662,513
$ 2,782,729
$ 2,619,996
Return on average equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
6.49%
9.88%
10.43%
7.33%
6.60%
8.92%
3.90%
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 41,877
$ 68,057
$ 70,584
$ 50,210
$ 41,305
$ 180,518
$ 69,189
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
2,255
2,270
2,288
2,628
2,643
6,811
7,967
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
44,132
70,327
72,872
52,838
43,948
187,329
77,156
Average total shareholders' equity
2,777,306
2,801,455
2,770,416
2,744,936
2,662,513
2,782,729
2,619,996
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,143,522)
(1,145,882)
(1,148,171)
(1,150,184)
(1,150,549)
(1,145,841)
(1,138,621)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,633,784
$ 1,655,573
$ 1,622,245
$ 1,594,752
$ 1,511,964
$ 1,636,888
$ 1,481,375
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)
10.72%
17.04%
18.22%
13.18%
11.56%
15.30%
6.96%
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,489,300
$ 1,511,089
$ 1,477,736
$ 1,450,243
$ 1,431,657
$ 1,492,404
$ 1,454,411
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)
11.76%
18.67%
20.00%
14.49%
12.21%
16.78%
7.09%
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 41,877
$ 68,057
$ 70,584
$ 50,210
$ 41,305
$ 180,518
$ 69,189
Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
3,529
965
672
383
2,850
5,167
7,300
Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)
2,255
2,270
2,288
2,628
2,643
6,811
7,967
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
and excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
47,661
71,292
73,544
53,221
46,798
192,496
84,456
Average total shareholders' equity
2,777,306
2,801,455
2,770,416
2,744,936
2,662,513
2,782,729
2,619,996
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,143,522)
(1,145,882)
(1,148,171)
(1,150,184)
(1,150,549)
(1,145,841)
(1,138,621)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,633,784
$ 1,655,573
$ 1,622,245
$ 1,594,752
$ 1,511,964
$ 1,636,888
$ 1,481,375
Return on average tangible equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
11.57%
17.27%
18.39%
13.28%
12.31%
15.72%
7.62%
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,489,300
$ 1,511,089
$ 1,477,736
$ 1,450,243
$ 1,431,657
$ 1,492,404
$ 1,454,411
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
12.70%
18.92%
20.18%
14.60%
13.00%
17.25%
7.76%
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$ 94,701
$ 83,812
$ 86,327
$ 88,069
$ 89,943
$ 264,840
$ 266,779
Less: restructuring and merger-related expense
(4,467)
(1,222)
(851)
(484)
(3,608)
(6,540)
(9,241)
Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense
90,234
82,590
85,476
87,585
86,335
258,300
257,538
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
116,355
116,906
117,517
120,790
121,705
350,777
363,208
Non-interest income
32,755
36,112
33,208
32,705
34,612
102,076
95,481
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income
$ 149,110
$ 153,018
$ 150,725
$ 153,495
$ 156,317
$ 452,853
$ 458,689
Efficiency ratio
60.52%
53.97%
56.71%
57.06%
55.23%
57.04%
56.15%
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 41,877
$ 68,057
$ 70,584
$ 50,210
$ 41,305
$ 180,518
$ 69,189
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
3,529
965
672
383
2,850
5,167
7,300
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 45,406
$ 69,022
$ 71,256
$ 50,593
$ 44,155
$ 185,685
$ 76,489
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.64
$ 1.01
$ 1.05
$ 0.75
$ 0.61
$ 2.71
$ 1.03
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)
0.06
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.05
0.08
0.11
Net income per common share - diluted, excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 0.70
$ 1.03
$ 1.06
$ 0.76
$ 0.66
$ 2.79
$ 1.14
Period End
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Tangible book value per share:
Total shareholders' equity
$2,723,983
$ 2,780,836
$ 2,785,522
$ 2,756,737
$ 2,732,966
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,142,350)
(1,144,604)
(1,146,874)
(1,149,161)
(1,150,939)
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,529)
Tangible common equity
1,437,149
1,491,748
1,494,164
1,463,092
1,437,498
Common shares outstanding
63,838,549
65,970,149
67,282,134
67,254,706
67,216,012
Tangible book value per share
$ 22.51
$ 22.61
$ 22.21
$ 21.75
$ 21.39
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,723,983
$ 2,780,836
$ 2,785,522
$ 2,756,737
$ 2,732,966
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,142,350)
(1,144,604)
(1,146,874)
(1,149,161)
(1,150,939)
Tangible equity
1,581,633
1,636,232
1,638,648
1,607,576
1,582,027
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,484)
(144,529)
Tangible common equity
1,437,149
1,491,748
1,494,164
1,463,092
1,437,498
Total assets
16,892,111
16,966,867
17,057,788
16,425,610
16,552,140
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,142,350)
(1,144,604)
(1,146,874)
(1,149,161)
(1,150,939)
Tangible assets
$15,749,761
$ 15,822,263
$ 15,910,914
$ 15,276,449
$ 15,401,201
Tangible equity to tangible assets
10.04%
10.34%
10.30%
10.52%
10.27%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.12%
9.43%
9.39%
9.58%
9.33%
(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
WESBANCO, INC.
Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 13
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Pre-tax, pre-provision income:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 55,059
$ 89,180
$ 91,317
$ 64,557
$ 48,974
$ 235,557
$ 80,521
Add: provision for credit losses
(1,730)
(21,025)
(27,958)
(209)
16,288
(50,714)
107,949
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$ 53,329
$ 68,155
$ 63,359
$ 64,348
$ 65,262
$184,843
$ 188,470
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 55,059
$ 89,180
$ 91,317
$ 64,557
$ 48,974
$ 235,557
$ 80,521
Add: provision for credit losses
(1,730)
(21,025)
(27,958)
(209)
16,288
(50,714)
107,949
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
4,467
1,222
851
484
3,608
6,540
9,241
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 57,796
$ 69,377
$ 64,210
$ 64,832
$ 68,870
$ 191,383
$ 197,711
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 55,059
$ 89,180
$ 91,317
$ 64,557
$ 48,974
$ 235,557
$ 80,521
Add: provision for credit losses
(1,730)
(21,025)
(27,958)
(209)
16,288
(50,714)
107,949
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
4,467
1,222
851
484
3,608
6,540
9,241
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
57,796
69,377
64,210
64,832
68,870
191,383
197,711
Average total assets
$17,057,793
$ 17,042,147
$ 16,636,258
$ 16,546,761
$ 16,719,717
$16,921,888
$ 16,407,765
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
1.34%
1.63%
1.57%
1.56%
1.64%
1.51%
1.61%
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 55,059
$ 89,180
$ 91,317
$ 64,557
$ 48,974
$ 235,557
$ 80,521
Add: provision for credit losses
(1,730)
(21,025)
(27,958)
(209)
16,288
(50,714)
107,949
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
4,467
1,222
851
484
3,608
6,540
9,241
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
57,796
69,377
64,210
64,832
68,870
191,383
197,711
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 2,777,306
$ 2,801,455
$ 2,770,416
$ 2,744,936
$ 2,662,513
$ 2,782,729
$ 2,619,996
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
8.26%
9.93%
9.40%
9.40%
10.29%
9.20%
10.08%
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 55,059
$ 89,180
$ 91,317
$ 64,557
$ 48,974
$ 235,557
$ 80,521
Add: provision for credit losses
(1,730)
(21,025)
(27,958)
(209)
16,288
(50,714)
107,949
Add: amortization of intangibles
2,854
2,873
2,896
3,327
3,346
8,622
10,085
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
4,467
1,222
851
484
3,608
6,540
9,241
Income before provision, restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles
60,650
72,250
67,106
68,159
72,216
200,005
207,796
Average total shareholders' equity
2,777,306
2,801,455
2,770,416
2,744,936
2,662,513
2,782,729
2,619,996
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,143,522)
(1,145,882)
(1,148,171)
(1,150,184)
(1,150,549)
(1,145,841)
(1,138,621)
Average tangible equity
$ 1,633,784
$ 1,655,573
$ 1,622,245
$ 1,594,752
$ 1,511,964
$ 1,636,888
$ 1,481,375
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
14.73%
17.50%
16.78%
17.00%
19.00%
16.34%
18.74%
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,489,300
$ 1,511,089
$ 1,477,736
$ 1,450,243
$ 1,431,657
$ 1,492,404
$ 1,454,411
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
16.16%
19.18%
18.42%
18.70%
20.07%
17.92%
19.08%
(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.