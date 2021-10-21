Gutterglove Extends Cares Program To Surrounding Community

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gutterglove's promise to Guard What Matters Most® doesn't stop at protecting your home. Gutterglove Cares, a company program and guiding principle, extends this promise to our team members, customers, and into our communities.

Gutterglove is proud to support Placer Food Bank, one of 200 food banks to be a certified member of Feeding America.

Last month, at Placer Food Bank's "Future50 Project," virtual event, Gutterglove had the privilege of donating $10,000 to kick start the $100,000 fundraising goal. Later in the evening, Gutterglove was honored to be announced as the Community Partner of the Year, which CEO Matt Smith accepted via video.

Since 2020, Gutterglove and the PFB have created a multi-faceted relationship that initially started with team members serving volunteer hours during their workday. When Covid-19 restrictions changed the ability to partner in person, Gutterglove was honored to be able to donate $40,000 to support the PFB during a continued time of need. Additionally, Human Resource Director Amy Breshears was appointed as a member of the PFB Board of Directors.

"The company was looking to extend the Gutterglove Cares program to the community, and with a manufacturing location in the heart of Placer County, Placer Food Bank proved to be the perfect partner," said Gutterglove CEO Matt Smith. "Serving food to team members was an original Gutterglove initiative, and this is a natural extension of that service."

The PFB serves as the primary food collection and distribution center for hunger-relief efforts in the area — distributing fresh and non-perishable food. In 2019-2020, PFB distributed 6.8 million pounds of food and provided 8 million meals to those in need.

Gutterglove asks anyone interested in donating to the Placer Food Bank to visit https://placerfoodbank.org/.

About Gutterglove

Gutterglove is an innovation company focused on products, programs, and technology for the home improvement space. They manufacture the nation's most trusted gutter guards and accessories designed to protect any home, regardless of roof type or gutter size, with both do-it-yourself and professionally installed product options. Their innovation extends beyond products and into new programs and technology that deliver seamless support to customers and contractors across the nations.

Starting in 1996 as a gutter cleaning business that noticed gutter guards weren't performing as promised, Gutterglove explored new designs, the best materials, and customers' needs to create an extensive patent portfolio of the highest quality gutter guards available. Gutterglove is proud to offer the Nation's Most Trusted Gutter Guards®.

